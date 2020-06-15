Pedicle Screw System Is Playing Vital Role in Medical Industry | Know The Business Opportunities

Pune, India, 2020-Jun-15 — /EPR Network/ —

The major factors driving the growth of this market are the increasing incidence of spinal cord injuries, the growing preference for minimally invasive surgeries, and a rising geriatric population.

The global pedicle screw systems market is expected to reach USD 724.23 million by 2023 from USD 538.64 million in 2018, at a CAGR of 6.1%. The base year for this study is 2017 and the forecast period is 2018–2023.

Pedicle Screw System Market by Product Type (Monoaxial & Polyaxial Pedicle Screw), Surgery (Open Surgery, Minimal Invasive Surgery), Indication (Spinal Deformities, Spinal Trauma), Application (Thoracolumbar, Cervical Fusion) – Global Forecast to 2023

Download PDF Brochure: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/pdfdownloadNew.asp?id=98811670

Global Pedicle Screw System Market is Segmented on:

1. Product Type

2. Surgery

3. Indication

4. Application

Surgery Type :

On the basis of surgery type, the pedicle screw systems market has been segmented into open surgery and minimally invasive surgery. The open surgery segment is expected to account for the largest share of the pedicle screw systems market in 2018. The large share of this segment can be attributed to the rising geriatric population and increasing incidence of spinal deformities.

Indication :

Based on indication, the pedicle screw systems market has been segmented into spinal degeneration, spinal trauma, spine deformities, and other indications. In 2018, the spinal degeneration segment is projected to account for the largest share of the pedicle screw systems market. The increasing incidence of degenerative spinal disorders is the major driving factor for this market.

Request Sample Pages: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/pdfdownloadNew.asp?id=98811670

Geographical Growth Analysis:

The market is dominated by North America, followed by Europe. North America will continue to dominate the market during the forecast period. The rising geriatric population and increasing incidence of spinal disorders in this region are the major factors supporting the growth of the pedicle screw systems market in North America.

Key Market Players

The key players in the pedicle screw systems market include DePuy Synthes (US), Globus Medical (US), Zimmer Biomet (US), B. Braun (US), Medtronic (Ireland), and Stryker (US).