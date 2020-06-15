Anatomic Pathology Track and Trace Solutions Market Worth $695.7 million | Anticipated To Witness High Growth In The Near Future

PUNE, India, 2020-Jun-15 — /EPR Network/ —

[164 Pages Report] The Anatomic Pathology Track and Trace Solutions Market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 10.4% during the forecast period, to reach USD 695.7 million.

The increasing volume of diagnostic tests performed in anatomic pathology laboratories and the increasing number of legal cases around cancer misdiagnosis are the key factors driving the growth of the anatomic pathology track and trace solutions market.

Top-down and bottom-up approaches were used to validate the size of the anatomic pathology track and trace solutions market and to estimate the size of other dependent submarkets. Various secondary sources, such as the Association of Anatomical Pathology Technology (AAPT), Anatomical Pathology Patient Interest Association, College of American Pathologists, Healthcare Information and Management Systems Society (HIMSS), American Health Information Management Association (AHIMA), American Cancer Society (ACS), GLOBOCAN, Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), National Institutes of Health (NIH), Cancer Research UK, World Bank, US Food and Drug Administration, American Society for Clinical Pathology, annual reports/SEC filings, investor presentations, press releases, white papers, journals/magazines, and news articles have been used to identify and collect information useful for the study of this market.

Software segment is expected to account for the largest share of the anatomic pathology track and trace solutions market, by product, in 2018

On the basis of product, the anatomic pathology track and trace solutions market is broadly segmented into software, hardware, and consumables. In 2018, the software segment is expected to account for the largest share of this market. This can majorly be attributed to the growing need to automate the sample labeling process for reducing manual errors, increasing focus on improving the efficiency of anatomic laboratories, growing adoption of cloud-based LIMS, and the increasing workload in anatomic pathology laboratories.

Slide tracking segment is expected to register the highest CAGR in the anatomic pathology track and trace solutions market, by application, during the forecast period

Based on application, the anatomic pathology track and trace solutions market is segmented into slide tracking, tissue cassettes and blocks tracking, and specimen tracking. The slide tracking segment is estimated to register the highest CAGR during the forecast period primarily due to the implementation of tracking systems for reducing specimen identification errors and increasing workflow efficiency in anatomic pathology laboratories.

North America is expected to account for the largest share of the anatomic pathology track and trace solutions market in 2018, followed by Europe. The increasing volume of diagnostic tests performed in anatomic pathology laboratories, easy accessibility to advanced technologies, growing demand for advanced cancer diagnostic testing and screening, favorable reimbursement scenario for anatomic pathology diagnostic tests, increasing healthcare expenditure, and the strong presence of leading market players in the region are the major factors responsible for the large share of North America in the anatomic pathology track and trace solutions market.

The key players operating in the global anatomic pathology track and trace solutions market are Thermo Fisher Scientific (US), Leica Biosystems (Germany), General Data Healthcare (US), Ventana Medical Systems (US), Agilent Technologies (US), Sunquest Information Systems (US), Zebra Technologies Corporation (US), Primera Technology (US), Cerebrum Corporation (US), AP Easy Software Solutions (US), and LigoLab (US).