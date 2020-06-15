Sales Intelligence Software Market Global Structure, Size, Trends, Analysis and Outlook 2019-2024

The global sales intelligence software market is expected to grow from USD 2.0 billion in 2019 to USD 3.4 billion by 2024, at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 11.4% during the forecast period. Factors that drive the market growth of the sales intelligence market are imminent need for advanced software to improve customer targeting and connect rates, and growing demand for data enrichment software to improve sales conversions.

The sales intelligence software market comprises major solution providers, such as DiscoverOrg (US), Dun & Bradstreet (US), LinkedIn (US), Oracle (US), Demandbase (US), InsideView (US), Clearbit (US), HG Insights (US), LeadGenius (US), Infogroup (US), UpLead (US), RelPro (US), DueDil (UK), EverString (US), RingLead (US), Gryphon Networks (US), List Partners (US), FullContact (US), Yesware (US) and Zoho (US).

The study includes an in-depth competitive analysis of these key players in the sales intelligence software market with their company profiles, recent developments, and key market strategies. The players in this market have embraced different strategies to expand their global presence and increase their market shares. New product launches and enhancements; and partnerships, acquisitions, and collaborations; have been the most dominating strategies adopted by the major players from 2018 to 2019, which helped them strengthen their offerings and broaden their customer base.

Dun & Bradstreet (US) is among the leaders in the sales intelligence software market with a prominent geographic presence. The company has alliances with many leading companies that have acquired various companies to enhance its sales intelligence offering. For instance, in July 2019, Dun & Bradstreet acquired Lattice Engines, an AI-powered Customer Data Platform (CDP), to provide customers with full access to data and insights in the Dun & Bradstreet Data Cloud and identity resolution capabilities combined with Lattice Engines’ AI and analytics-enabled CDP. The Lattice Engines’ precision engine easily segments audiences and provides next best actions.

DiscoverOrg (US) has a strong foothold in the sales intelligence software market with robust offerings and high-level Business to Business (B2B) contact and company data. It has adopted various organic growth strategies and has continued to enhance its expertise in the sales intelligence market through constant acquisitions and partnerships. For instance, in February 2019, DiscoverOrg acquired a sales intelligence platform provider, ZoomInfo, to create a comprehensive B2B intelligence platform by combining ZoomInfo’s contact database of 100 million business professionals with its prospect intelligence software.

