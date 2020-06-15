Hemp Seeds Market is Expected to Show a Significant Growth During the Forecast Period 2019 – 2023

15th June 2020 – Global Hemp Seeds Market is expected to grow at a significant CAGR in the upcoming period as the scope and its applications are rising enormously across the globe. Hemp seeds are obtained from the Cannabis Sativa plant that is grown mainly for seed or fiber with low THC, a psychoactive compound in marijuana. These seeds are very nutritious and rich in healthy proteins, fats, and several minerals.

The factors that are playing a major role in the growth of hemp seeds market are rising demand from consumers as they get easily digested by body and is the most nutritious food available in the environment. However, lack of awareness among consumers may restrain overall market growth in the years to come. The market is segmented based on type, application, distribution channel, and region.

Access Hemp Seeds Market Report with TOC @ https://www.millioninsights.com/industry-reports/hemp-seeds-market

Hemp seed protein powder/hemp flour, whole hemp seed, hemp seed oil, shelled hemp seed, and other types are explored in hemp seeds market. The market is categorized based on applications like fiber, protein, and others. Fiber sector comprises insoluble and soluble fibers. Insoluble fiber plays important role in cleaning digestive tract. Protein in hemp closely resemble the proteins present in human blood.

Based on distribution channel, indirect channel and direct channel classify hemp seed market. Indirect channel comprises retails, online, departmental stores, modern trade format, and convenience stores.

Leading Players Analysis covered in these report

Navitas Naturals

Hemp Oil Canada

North American Hemp

Grain co.

Kenny delights

Manitoba

Harvest Hemp Foods

Green source organics

CHII Naturally Pure Hemp

GFR Ingredients Inc.

Request a Sample Copy of Hemp Seeds Market Report @ https://www.millioninsights.com/industry-reports/hemp-seeds-market/request-sample

Globally, North America accounted for the substantial share of the market and is estimated to lead overall market in the years to come. The reason behind overall market growth could be high demand from end-users, presence of key producers in the region, and rising awareness among populace regarding nutritional benefits of hemp seed. The United States is a major consumer of hemp seeds in this region.

Europe and the Asia Pacific are also estimated to have a positive influence on future growth. Europe is the second largest region with significant market share. However, Asia Pacific is estimated to grow at the highest CAGR in the forecast period. The developing countries like India and China are major consumers of hemp seeds in this region. The reason could be growing awareness among consumers regarding health benefits of hemp seeds.

Visit Our Blog: https://marketreportsassistance.wordpress.com

Get in touch

At Million Insights, we work with the aim to reach the highest levels of customer satisfaction. Our representatives strive to understand diverse client requirements and cater to the same with the most innovative and functional solutions.

Contact Person:

Ryan Manuel

Research Support Specialist, USA

Email: ryan@millioninsights.com

Million Insights

Office No. 302, 3rd Floor, Manikchand Galleria,

Model Colony, Shivaji Nagar, Pune, MH, 411016 India

Phone: 91-20-65300184