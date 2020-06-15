Oolong Tea Market Product Driving Factors, Capacity and Growth Rate Analysis to 2023

15th June 2020 – Global Oolong Tea Market is expected to witness substantial growth in the forecast period due to increasing awareness among consumers for the health benefits offered by natural products. Oolong tea is a China-based traditional tea. It is manufactured by withering the oolong leaves in the strong sun and oxidized before twisting and curling. Oolong tea is available in various flavors, such as fruity, sweet, honey aromas, that depends on the horticulture and production style.

The key drivers of oolong tea market include awareness regarding increasing health benefits of oolong tea like detoxifying of body, improvement in the immune system, aid in regulating cholesterol level, among others, rising consumers’ inclination towards self-medication due to increasing internet penetration, consumers preference towards organic food products, easy accessibility of oolong tea, and awareness concerning the harmful effects of the processed foods. Furthermore, rising disposable income of consumers and high demand form the North America market is also propelling the market.

Increasing dependability of vendors on the organized retailers like supermarkets and hypermarkets due to their large presence is trending in the market. These organized retailers will help vendors expand their customer base.

Oolong tea market is categorized based on nature, product type, distribution channel, and geography. Based on nature, market is divided into conventional oolong tea and organic oolong tea. Conventional oolong tea segment is expected to lead the market in the forecast period. By product type, market is divided into iron buddha, big red robe, ali shan, dan cong tea, among others.

In terms of distribution channel, market is divided into online retail, direct sales, supermarkets and hypermarkets, and specialty stores including natural food stores. Online retail segment is expected to lead the market owing to increased internet penetration and growing awareness of health teas like matcha tea and oolong tea. Specialty stores also lead the market due to growing number of stores (individual stores) in the North America and Europe.

Geographically, this report is segmented into several key Regions, with production, consumption, revenue (M USD), market share and growth rate of Oolong Tea in these regions, from 2012 to 2023 (forecast), covering

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Columbia)

Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

