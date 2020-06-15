Cargill (U.S.) and the Archer Daniels Midland Company (U.S.) are the Key Players in the Dry Milling Market

Chicago, 2020-Jun-15 — /EPR Network/ —

The global dry milling market for corn is estimated to be valued at USD 67.73 Billion in 2017. This market is projected to reach USD 88.61 Billion by 2022, growing at a CAGR of 5.5%. The market is driven by the demand for a variety of corn dry-milled products from the food industry and also owing to factors such as the use of corn as one of the main ingredients in feed, and the increasing demand for corn ethanol as biofuel.

The corn dry-milling process is carried out to produce ethanol and co-products or corn-based food products. The dry-milling process of corn into ethanol produces distiller grains, while corn dry-milled food processing leads to the manufacturing of flaking grits, cornmeal, and corn flour among other co-products. The major players in the dry milling market for corn are Cargill (U.S.), Archer Daniels Midland Company (U.S.), Bunge Limited (U.S.), and SunOpta, Inc. (Canada). Other players in this market include Grain Millers Inc. (U.S.), Didion Milling, Inc. (U.S.), Valero Energy Corporation (U.S.), and LifeLine Foods, LLC (U.S.), which collectively accounted for a major share in the dry milling market for corn. New product launches and acquisitions were the preferred growth strategies in this market. These strategies were adopted for better market penetration, to expand their product portfolio, and to reach new potential markets.

Cargill (U.S.)

Cargill is involved in the manufacture and marketing of food ingredients, agricultural products, risk management, financial, and industrial products & services around the globe. The company offers dry corn ingredients through its food & beverage category and the ingredients are sold under four different brands—MaizeWise Corn Bran, MaizeWise Whole Grain Corn, Masa Flour, and Yellow Corn & White Corn Goods. The company opened its largest animal feed mill in Peyongtaek, South Korea in November 2015. It was a 2,610-square-meter facility that was designed to produce poultry, ruminant, swine, and pet food products for animal producers marketed under the Purina & Nutrena brands, with a capacity of 789.25 thousand MT.

In March 2017, Cargill announced an identity preservation process and additional Non-GMO Project Verified food ingredients, which included dry-milled corn products (milled, grits, and flour). This process would deliver transparency, so that corn manufacturers can efficiently source dry corn ingredients, as there is an increasing need to deliver non-GMO products to consumers.

The Archer Daniels Midland Company (U.S.)

The Archer Daniels Midland Company (ADM) is primarily engaged in food processing and trading of commodities. It is one of the key players in the agricultural processing and food ingredients market. The company is involved in the trade, transport, storage, and processing of a wide range of grains and commodities such as corn, oilseeds, wheat, and cocoa. The company offers various dry-milled corn ingredients under its Animal Feed & Feed Ingredients business segment. The company manufactures dried distiller’s grains with solubles (DDGS) with the dry corn milling process, which are used as a feed source for livestock. It also manufactures white corn grits, yellow corn grits, white corn meal, and yellow corn meal and ethanol. The company’s network spans across more than 140 countries. It operates globally through 272 processing plants and more than 470 crop procurement facilities, where cereal grains and oilseeds are processed into products used in the food, beverage, nutraceutical, industrial, and animal feed markets.

The Asia-Pacific region comprises of countries with an abundance of corn production; hence, the agri industry in this region is well-developed as compared to the other regions of the world. Corn dry-milled products and by-products obtained by the corn dry-milling process are used in manufacturing various food, feed, and biofuel products. The growth of corn dry-milled products in this region is driven by the presence of potential consumers such as China, Japan, India, and other developing nations.