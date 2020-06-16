Khawesome Has Announced Its Grand Opening Date – 15 June 2020

Delhi, India, 2020-Jun-16 — /EPR Network/ — There is good news for all Delhiites who were craving for favorite dishes from the past several months. Very soon, Khawesome is going to be open for all, and for this official confirmation date is already on our desk, that is 15 June 2020. Yes! Khawesome has publicly announced that it will open for dining and take away delivery from the same date. Now, you can freely visit in your favorite café to celebrate special moments of your life.

However, people still think about whether it’s safe or not to visit restaurants or café at this time of the pandemic. Well, for our audience concern, the media person asked some questions in a press conference where one of the reporters asked, “Is it safe for food lovers to visit your café amid this worst situation especially when COVID patients on the rise?” On this, Mr. Kumar Vimlendu, food manager of Khawesome replied that “we are well aware of this situation and we know it’s not much safe to open café at this time. But, we can’t sit idle at the same time without taking quick action especially for our food lovers”.

He added, “All restaurants of Delhi were open on 8th June 2020, but we took a 1-week extension to prepare ourselves even better. We went through FDA shared information that specially designed for restaurants, food stores, and cafes. There was a big list to do for us –Managing our staff health, personal hygiene for staff & customers, managing food delivery, 3 to 4 times cleaning of dishes, food preparation precautions, Instruct to employees what to do when people will come to our café and so forth. We look out each aspect meticulously just to give our customers a comfortable place to sit.

Undoubtedly, Khawesome is a safe place to visit amid this pandemic as they are religiously following guidelines. They are using an electronic thermometer to check the employees before they start their shifts. Also, following the appropriate sanitary protocol that all cafes are held to like sanitary wipes for tables, hand-washing, gloves for chefs, plenty of hand sanitizers in bathroom shelve, and everything you can expect from a reputed restaurant. In a nutshell, you can visit this café stress-free.

Khawesome café is definitely a cool place to celebrate birthday parties or functions with small gatherings. Even you can schedule your business meetings at this place without any inconvenience.

