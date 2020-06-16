New Book by Ana Vidosavljevic: Mermaids

New York City, NY, 2020-Jun-16 — /EPR Network/ — ADELAIDE BOOKS is proud to offer the latest work by Ana Vidosavljević Mermaids hitting stores everywhere on May 19th, 2020.

“An incredibly un-putdown-able selection of the short fiction. It’s rare I consider short story collections page-turners, but there was just one masterful read after another. A must-read!” (from the editorial review)

Ana Vidosavljević is from Serbia and currently lives in Indonesia.

She has her work published or forthcoming in Down in the Dirt (Scar Publications), Literary Yard, RYL (Refresh Your Life), The Caterpillar, The Curlew, Eskimo Pie, Coldnoon, Perspectives, Indiana Voice Journal, The Raven Chronicles, Setu Bilingual Journal, Foliate Oak Literary Magazine, Quail Bell Magazine, Madcap Review, The Bookends Review, Gimmick Press, (mac)ro(mic), Scarlet Leaf Review.

Available on Amazon

For information regarding this title and its Author, or any other title by Adelaide Books, or to receive ARC reviewers copy of this book, please write to office@adelaidebooks.org