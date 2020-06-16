Filter Integrity Test Market : Growth in the Biopharmaceutical Industry

Pune, India, 2020-Jun-16 — /EPR Network/ —

Factors such as increasing R&D spending, growth in the biopharmaceutical industry, and increasing purity requirements in the end-user market are driving the growth of the market.

What the Filter Integrity Test Market Looks Like?

The filter integrity test market is projected to reach USD 79 million by 2024 from USD 59 million in 2018, at a CAGR of 5.0% during the forecast period. North America accounted for the largest share of the filter integrity test market in 2018.

Based on type, the market is segmented into diffusion test, water flow integrity test, and bubble point test. In 2018, the diffusion test segment accounted for the largest share of the filter integrity test market. This segment is also expected to witness the highest growth during the forecast period. The advantages offered by the diffusion testing method such as high sensitivity, high margin of safety, and testing of the complete filter system (cartridge and housing) are supporting the growth of this segment.

Based on mechanism, the filter integrity test market is segmented into automated and manual filter integrity tests. Integrity tests based on the automated mechanism accounted for the larger share of the market in 2018. In automated integrity testing, the data is not manually entered into the integrity test instrument, which reduces the risk of human error.

What Drives the Filter Integrity Test Market?

The growth of the global market for Filter Integrity Test Market is primarily influenced by the following factors:

Increase in R&D Spending

Growth in the Biopharmaceutical Industry

Increasing Purity Requirements in the End-User Market

Geographical growth scenario of Filter Integrity Test Market:

The market is divided into four major regions—North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Rest of the World (RoW). In 2018, North America accounted for the largest share of the market, followed by Europe. The increasing demand for biopharmaceuticals and implementation of drug safety guidelines by the FDA are the major factors driving the growth of the filter integrity test industry in North America.

Leading market players and strategies adopted

Prominent players in the Filter Integrity Test Market include Merck KGaA (Germany), Danaher Corporation/Pall Corporation (US), Sartorius (Germany), Donaldson Company (US), Parker Hannifin Corporation (US), Meissner Filtration Product (US), MDI Filtration Technologies (US), Thermo Fisher Scientific (US), Eaton Corporation (Ireland), and SH-Surway (China).