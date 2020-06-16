Network Telemetry Market 2019 Global Trend, Segmentation and Opportunities Forecast To 2024

MarketsandMarkets expects the Global Network Telemetry Industry size to grow from USD 140 million in 2019 to USD 704 million by 2024, at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 38.1% during the forecast period.

Network telemetry solutions deliver value to network operations by collecting, monitoring, and analyzing networks’ data, which help Information Technology (IT) administrators to handle network infrastructure effectively. Network telemetry collects real-time data from physical or virtual devices using push-based data collection methods. Network devices, such as routers and switches, utilize the push data method to send their data proactively to the collectors, which are either network monitoring tools or network analytics platforms. The key data elements network monitoring includes traffic statistics, interface status, memory data, and Central Processing Unit (CPU) use. Growing complexities in the network infrastructure have created a burden on network operation teams to handle networks effectively and smoothen business processes

Key and emerging Global Network Telemetry Industry players include Cisco Systems (US), Juniper Networks (US), Arista Networks (US), Mellanox Technologies (US), Pluribus Networks (US), Barefoot Networks (US), Solarflare Communications (US), and VOLANSYS Technologies (US).

Arista Networks (US) provides software-driven cognitive cloud computing solutions for large scale data centers and campus environments. It has delivered over 20 million cloud networking ports worldwide with CloudVision and Extensible Operating System (EOS), an OS that provides single image consistency across hardware platforms. Arista provides products and solutions to more than 5,000 customers with scalable data centers, for Fortune 500 companies and delivers products across the globe through distribution partners and system integrators. The company’s product Arista EOS is a Linux-based network OS with a central state-oriented database that makes the OS inherently self-healing. In May 2019, Arista Networks introduced a new product, the new Arista 7800R family, to support 400G cloud. The product offers new telemetry and intelligence embedded networks to service providers, edge, 5G, and Internet of Things (IoT) solutions.

Juniper Networks (US) aims at providing networking products, services, and solutions for technologies such as IoT, big data, 5G, Artificial Intelligence (AI), and multi-cloud to bring down their complexity level by providing simpler solutions to its customers. Companies that majorly rely on Juniper Networks for their products and services are content and Internet Service Providers (ISPs), cloud and data center providers, wired and wireless carriers, and cable and satellite operators. In June 2019, Juniper Networks partnered with Microsoft SONiC. According to the partnership, both companies aim at providing cloud providers a simplified and automated switch management platform enhanced by rich routing and deep telemetry innovations.

