NGS-Based RNA-Sequencing Market | Discover The Latest Trends ,Growth Opportunities, Largest Revenue Generating Region and Latent Adjacency

Pune, India, 2020-Jun-16 — /EPR Network/ — The key factors driving the growth of PDX Models Market include the growing demand for personalized medicine, continuous support for cancer research from the public as well as private sectors, and growth in the number of R&D activities in the pharmaceutical industry. The growing use of humanized PDX models is posing a lucrative opportunity in this market.

What the market looks like?

The PDX models market is expected to reach USD 167.6 Million by 2022 from an estimated USD 77.4 Million in 2017, at a CAGR of 16.7%.

Objectives of Study:

1. To define, describe, and measure the global Patient Derived Xenograft (PDX) models market by model type, tumor type, application, end user, and region.

2. To provide detailed information regarding the major factors, such as drivers, restraints, growth opportunities, and challenges influencing the growth of the market.

3. To strategically analyze micromarkets with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and contributions to the global PDX models market.

4. To analyze the opportunities in the global patient derived xenograft models market for key stakeholders and provide details of the competitive landscape for major market leaders.

5. To forecast the size of the market segments with respect to four main regions, namely, North America, Europe, Asia Pacific (APAC), and the Rest of the World.

Pre-Clinical Drug Development and Basic Cancer Research:

The preclinical drug development and basic cancer research segment is expected to account for the largest share of the global PDX models market. The large share of this segment can be mainly attributed to the increasing number of research activities in the field of oncology drug research.

North America and Europe to Dominate The PDX Models Market:

North America accounted for the largest share of the PDx models market in 2017, followed by Europe. The large share of the North American PDX models market can be attributed to the growth in biomedical research in the US, rising preclinical activities by CROs and pharmaceutical companies, and growing stem cell research in Canada. However, the Asia Pacific market is projected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period, owing to strong research expenditure and the well-structured CRO industry in China, growth in biomedical & medical research in Japan, rising pharmaceutical R&D expenditure in India, and rising translational and biomedical research in Singapore.

Key Players:

The key players in the PDX models market include Crown Bioscience Inc. (US), WuXi AppTec (China), Champions Oncology, Inc. (US), The Jackson Laboratory (US), ONCODESIGN (France), Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (US), EPO Berlin-Buch GmBH (Germany), Shanghai LIDE Biotech Co., Ltd. (China), Xentech (France), Horizon Discovery Group PLC (UK), Urolead (France), and Explora BioLabs (US).

