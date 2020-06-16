Microwave Ablation Devices Market – Industry Outlook, Size, Share, Growth Prospects, Key Opportunities, Trends and Forecast

San Jose,United States, 2020-Jun-16 — /EPR Network/ —

The increasing prevalence of cancers is one of the major factors contributing to the growth of the microwave ablation devices market. Hepatocellular Carcinoma (HCC) is the fifth most common cancer and the third leading cause of cancer related deaths worldwide. The liver is a common site for the development of primary metastases from other primary cancers, such as colorectal carcinoma. Lung cancer is the most frequent cancer and the leading cause of cancer-related deaths, followed by colorectal cancer.

While cancer has been one of the major causes of death worldwide, around 18 million new cancer cases were diagnosed globally, in 2018. By the end of 2030, this number is expected to double and cancers of breast and lung will be the most common types, worldwide. Currently, hepatocellular carcinoma and renal & adrenal diseases collectively account for more than 50% of the overall demand generated for microwave ablation devices.

High Adoption of Microwave Ablation Devices Prevails in Hospitals

Hospitals will remain prominent end users of microwave ablation devices, as a majority of patients continue to choose hospitals as their preference for seeking medical care. Cancer Research Institutes are also estimated to account for a significant share in the revenues of microwave ablation devices market over forthcoming years.

On the other side, the ambulatory surgical centres and specialised clinics segments collectively account for less than a fourth of the overall market value of microwave ablation devices.

Increasing Role of R&D in Raising Demand for Microwave Ablation Devices

The launch of new and improved products and increasing investments in research and development by the manufacturers of microwave ablation devices are expected to contribute to the growth of the global market over the forecast period.

For instance, on June 7, 2017, the AngioDynamics’ Solero Microwave Tissue Ablation System received FDA approval, following which it was launched for the ablation of soft tissues during open procedures. In March 2016, the company Ethicon (subsidiary of J&J) announced an agreement to acquire NeuWave Medical, Inc. for manufacturing minimally invasive tissue ablation systems.

Various policies have been imposed by governmental bodies, with an intent to regulate the alarming rate of cancer prevalence. Colorectal Cancer Control Program (CRCCP) that includes 30 states, universities, and tribal grantees across the U.S. Increase in cancer research finds has led to the establishment of several new dedicated cancer research institutes, which has been contributing majorly toward improved patient survival rates through the treatment enabled by microwave ablation systems, resulting in dramatic improvements in the quality of life for cancer patients.

Preference for Minimally Invasive Procedures Accelerating Demand Growth

Technological advancements and innovative imaging techniques, such as ultrasound and Magnetic Resonance Imaging (MRI), have improved the prospects of screening and survival for people living with cancer by providing health services that can focus on the early diagnosis and treatment of various diseases. Today, a considerably high number of people prefers minimally invasive surgical treatments.

Microwave ablation devices are used in minimally invasive surgeries to remove large-sized high-energy low-risk tumors. Moreover, tumors in kidney, lung, liver, and low-temperature parts of body are ideal to be treated with microwave ablation procedures.

These procedures assure a lower recurrence rate that tends to eliminate the need for patients to return to hospitals for the same treatment after a few months. This constitutes one of the most prominent advantages of microwave ablation devices, which will boost the demand for devices in global market.

The Future Points to Growing Potential of Devices Based on Combination Therapies

Microwave ablation overcomes the limitations of radiofrequency ablations, which also means that new methods that combine microwave ablation with chemotherapies, such as immunotherapy, point to the key research areas in the near future. Leading manufacturers of microwave ablation devices are thus aiming at developing new techniques with a combination of therapies for the treatment of tumours.

Microwave ablation is considered to be among the promising techniques that have the potential of treating a wide range of cancers such as biliary tract cancer, lung tumours, liver metastases, breast cancers, as well as arterial tissues.