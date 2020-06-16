San Jose,United States, 2020-Jun-16 — /EPR Network/ —

XploreMR provides useful information on the competitive environment and strategies of key players in a new study titled “Anti-Dandruff Shampoos Market by Top Key Players, Size, Subdivision & Market Dynamics Forces”

Increasing E-Commerce of Hair Care Products to Fuel Sales

There is an increasing demand for hair care products globally as these are one of the most basic products in day-to-day life. Introduction of E-commerce platforms has greatly benefitted consumers who buy general personal care and cosmetics products. E-commerce sites provide hair care products at discounted prices to customers, which result in higher sales.

Apart from this, these ensure easy availability of different kinds of shampoos such as normal shampoos, anti-dandruff shampoos, dry shampoos, etc. to customers in no time. In addition to this, online websites also offer customers various options to choose from different brands of shampoos, anti-dandruff shampoos and also specific targeted shampoos for scalp problem, dandruff, etc. Rising E-commerce will expedite the growth of the global anti-dandruff shampoos market.

Increasing Number of Strategic M&A to Boost Market Growth

Multiple manufacturers in the anti-dandruff shampoos market are entering into various strategic alliances and collaborations to enhance their product footprint in different regions. For example, in June 2018, Kramer Laboratories announced the acquisition of Nizoral from Janssen Pharmaceutica NV.

Similarly, in April 2019, Unilever announced the acquisition of Garancia. Such strategic alliances between companies will enhance core business operations, as well as increase the worldwide availability of products.

Moreover, the company can also increase product sales by establishing different manufacturing sites and acquiring companies. Rising number of mergers and acquisitions will significantly increase the growth of the anti-dandruff shampoos market.

Growing Usage of Pyrithione Zinc in Anti-Dandruff Shampoos to Support Market Growth

Pyrithione zinc is the most widely-used active ingredient in anti-dandruff shampoos since it contains bacterial and fungal properties. Pyrithione zinc helps in preventing dandruff and other scalp problems such as seborrheic dermatitis.

In addition to this, pyrithione zinc also helps to improve hair texture. Manufacturers are currently developing anti-dandruff shampoos by using pyrithione zinc as an active ingredient. For example, some of the shampoos that contain pyrithione zinc are Coconut Anti-dandruff 2-in-1 Shampoo by Procter & Gamble and 3D Men Anti-Dandruff Shampoo by Henkel Corporation. Not only for preventing dandruff but pyrithione zinc is also used for the treatment of seborrhoeic dermatitis.

Thus, pyrithione zinc is in high demand in the production of anti-dandruff shampoos, which is likely to propel the growth of the global anti-dandruff shampoos market.

Rising Hair Problems Driving Preference for Anti-Dandruff Shampoos

Dandruff is one of the most common scalp problems all over the world. Various hair problems occur due to increasing global air pollution. People across the world use various natural remedies and anti-dandruff shampoos to prevent dandruff. Anti-dandruff shampoos are most widely used to control dandruff.

In addition to these, certain therapeutic shampoos are also in high demand and prescribed by healthcare professionals as they contain unique anti-dandruff formulations. This is expected to influence the type of products preferred by consumers.

Thus, multiple small-sized and medium-sized manufacturers develop different anti-dandruff shampoos and market them through different brands globally. With rising hair problems, new age anti-dandruff shampoos will offer consumers multiple benefits such as better hair texture, scalp care, hair fall reduction, etc., which is expected to propel the growth of the global anti-dandruff shampoos market.

Increasing Adoption of No-Poo Campaign Likely to Impact Anti-Dandruff Shampoos Market

No Poo is gaining much interest among the population globally. It is a method whereby people used natural ingredients instead of anti-dandruff shampoos for washing their hair. In this method, people avoid using anti-dandruff shampoos and prefer to use only natural products such as apple cider vinegar, baking soda, and water. This method is quite popular and such campaigns are increasing among the youth by means of media and social networking,

Since it has no side effects as compared to anti-dandruff shampoos. With rising adoption of this method, the anti-dandruff shampoos market may have considerable impact in coming years.

Global Anti-Dandruff Shampoos Market – Competition Insights

The competition section of the anti-dandruff shampoos market provides detailed information about key players competing in the anti-dandruff shampoos market based on their market shares, market strategies, product offerings, marketing approach, and company dashboard.

