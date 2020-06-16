Sinusitis Treatment Market by Product Form, Sales Channel, Application, Source, Flavor & Texture, Geography and Key Competitors Analysis

San Jose,United States, 2020-Jun-16 — /EPR Network/ —

Afflicting ~31 million people in the United States alone, sinusitis remains one of the most common infections of the upper respiratory tract system, which is observed in children as well as adults, worldwide. People with allergies, asthma, and nasal polyps are more likely to develop sinusitis. Many people with asthma also have chronic sinusitis. People with deficient immune systems, such as those with HIV, are more likely to have sinus problems. Americans spend ~$1 billion each year on over-the-counter medications for the treatment of sinusitis, as indicated by recent research.

Heavy R&D Investments for Receiving Regulatory Approvals

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration approved Dupixent (dupilumab) for the treatment of adults with nasal polyps (growths on the inner lining of the sinuses), accompanied by chronic rhinosinusitis (prolonged inflammation of the sinuses and nasal cavity). This is the first treatment approved for inadequately controlled chronic rhinosinusis with nasal polyps.

Expanding Patient Pool owing to Associated Risk Factors

Other risk factors related to sinusitis are also expected to increase the demand for better treatment options for acute and chronic sinusitis and other disorders, and this is another factor that is expected to boost the growth of the sinusitis market. FDA observed that sinusitis and asthma often coexist in the same patient. Perhaps 40% to 70% of those with asthma also have sinusitis. These other risk factors related to sinusitis are the increasing patient pool seeking treatment, which is expected to propel the growth of the sinusitis treatment market.

Sinusitis Treatment Market Forecast

Based on the route of administration, the sinusitis treatment market is classified as oral, nasal, topical, and injectable. With a wide range of drug classes in the sinusitis treatment market, such as OTC and prescription drugs, the distribution channel segment of the sinusitis treatment market is further segmented into hospital pharmacies, retail pharmacies, specialty clinics, and online pharmacies. Increase in the patient pool in China, India, as well as an increase in the prevalence of sinusitis in North America make these regions among the fastest-growing sinusitis treatment markets. Furthermore, rigorous research and development activities and increase in the number of factors that are predisposing people to sinusitis are also estimated to offer significant revenue-generating opportunities for the sinusitis treatment market during the forecast period.

Global Sinusitis Treatment Market: Competitive Landscape

This section of the sinusitis treatment market report features the profiles of the key players operating in the sinusitis treatment market based on their marketing and differential strategies.

Examples of some of the key players featured in this report are

Sanofi, Bayer AG

Abbott Laboratories

Eli Lily and company

Merck & Co, Inc.

AstraZeneca Plc

Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories Ltd

Novartis AG

Sun Pharmaceuticals

Pfizer Inc.

Key players in the sinusitis treatment market are keen on upgrading their existing service portfolio and strategies to meet not only service demand, but also dominate the regional market. Many regional & international collaborations between developed and developing nations around the world for sinusitis treatment are anticipated to increase the number of facilities and services. Key service players are focused on adopting new strategies & policies, increasing point of sales & service agreements, and promoting research & development collaborations across academia and research institutes. Furthermore, continuous new service lunches, joint ventures, partnerships, and mergers & acquisitions are expected to boost the growth of the sinusitis treatment market.

Global Sinusitis Treatment Market: Additional Questions Answered

