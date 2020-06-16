GEO Satellite Market Share by Manufacturers, Types and Current Scenario 2019-2023

16th June 2020 – Global GEO Satellite Market is anticipated to witness exponential growth in the forecast period. GEO (Geosynchronous equatorial orbit), also termed as “Geostationary Orbit”, is a circular geosynchronous orbit 35,786 km (22,236 mi) above Earth’s equator and following the direction of Earth’s revolution.

Factors, such as increasing demand from satellite TV, weather forecasting, satellite radio and most other types of worldwide communications and increase the satellite orbital inclination are likely to drive the market in the forthcoming period. On the other hand, incomplete geographical coverage and high altitude are anticipated to hinder GEO satellite market growth in the future.

However, technological advancement is likely to create lucrative opportunities for the market. Globally, market is anticipated to expand at a significant CAGR in the upcoming period as the scope, product types, and its applications are increasing across the globe.

GEO satellite market could be explored by type, end user and geography. The market could be explored by type as >500 kg, 50-500 kg and <50 kg. The market could be explored based on end users as Military Surveillance, Commercial Communications, Navigation, Earth Observation, and Others. The “Commercial Communications” segment accounted for a prominent share in the market. It is likely to witness substantial growth in the years to come.

Leading Players Analysis covered in these report

Airbus Defence and Space

OHB SE

Boeing Defense, Space & Security

JSC Information Satellite Systems

Lockheed Martin

Orbital ATK

Space Systems/Loral

Thales Alenia Space

Geographically, this report is segmented into several key Regions, with production, consumption, revenue (M USD), market share and growth rate of GEO Satellite in these regions, from 2012 to 2023 (forecast), covering

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Columbia)

Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

