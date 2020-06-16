Talc Market to Witness High Demand During 2019 to 2029

The global talc market is projected to rise at a moderate CAGR of 4% during , as per the latest research report of Fact.MR. Applications in the production of ceramics and paint & coating products will remain the major drivers influencing developments and business strategies in the industry.

“Efficacy to restore mechanical properties of recycled plastics and its usage as a preferred nucleating agent in biopolymers will bolster the demand for talc, during the forecast period,” says the Fact.MR report.

Talc Market: Key Findings

Talc remains a preferred ingredient in cosmetic products, owing to its soft texture and chemically inert properties.

The ceramics industry will continue to be the top end-use industry in talc market, accounting for a quarter of the global market value.

Powdered talc will retain its lead in the global market, with talc carbonate being highly sought-after base for end products.

Countries in East Asia are projected to be frontrunners in the global talc market, projected to be exhibiting around 4% growth through 2029.

Talc Market: Key Drivers

Rising use of talc as an anti-blocking agent for polyethylene propels overall demand.

The rise in automotive production continues to create a favorable environment for the growth of talc production.

Anti-moisture and anti-corrosion characteristics predominantly drive the application of talc in production of paint & coating products.

Talc Market: Key Restraints

The declining use of talc as a filler in the paper industry is a key restraint for the global market.

Investments in production of high-grade talc offerings remains a key impediment for new entrants.

Competition Landscape

The global talc market is moderately consolidated. The top three players, Mondo Minerals, Imerys S.A., and Minerals Technologies cover for around a third of the overall demand. Manufacturers are pushing for a wider range of offerings in their product portfolios to cater to multiple end use industries. In a bid to strengthen their base in the market, manufacturers have been developing different product grades with different pricing, and scope of applications. The report has profiled some of the key players in the global talc market, which include but are not limited to, Imerys, RT Vanderbilt, Mondo Minerals, Nippon Talc, and Minerals Technologies.

