Kosher Foods Market Drivers, Industry Survey and Business Development Analysis till 2028

16th June 2020 – Global Kosher Foods Market is anticipated to witness an exponential growth in the forecast period. Kosher foods are the ones falling under the gambit of Jewish dietary law. Factors such as increasing consciousness about its dietary quality, consumers’ inclinations toward healthy, allergen-free food products and high demand for few kosher-related accessories & kosher cutleries are likely to drive the market in the forthcoming period.

On the other hand, strong competition from halal foods, weak supply chain infrastructure as compared to non-kosher foods, and the absence of unified kosher standards are anticipated to hinder kosher food market growth in the future. However, technological advancements are likely to create lucrative opportunities for the market. Globally, market is anticipated to expand at a significant CAGR in the upcoming period as the scope, product types, and its applications are increasing across the globe.

Kosher food market is segmented by type, application, distribution channel, and geography. Market is segmented by type as kosher dairy, Kosher pareve, and kosher meat. The end-users include Food and Beverage Industry, Supermarkets and Restaurants.

The “Food and Beverage Industry” segment accounts for a prominent share in the market. It is likely to witness substantial growth in the years to come. The kosher foods industry is segmented based on distribution channel as Offline and Online distribution. The “Offline” segment accounted for a prominent share in the market. It is likely to witness substantial growth in the years to come.

Leading Players Analysis covered in these report

ADM

Kedem Food Products

Manischewitz

Nestle

Streit’s Matzos

Art Chocolatier

BASF, Blommer Chocolate

Brooklyn Cookie

Denovo Beverage

Eden Foods

Hodo Soy

Ice Chips

Market segment by Region/Country including:

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, UK, France, Italy, Russia and Spain etc.)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India, Australia and Southeast Asia etc.)

South America Brazil, Argentina, Colombia and Chile etc.)

Middle East & Africa (South Africa, Egypt, Nigeria and Saudi Arabia etc.)

