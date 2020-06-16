Hospital EMR Systems Market worth $20.7 Billion by 2025

By component, the services segment accounted for the largest share of the hospital EMR systems market in 2019.

Based on components, the market is segmented into services, software, and hardware. In 2019, the services segment accounted for the largest share of the hospital EMR systems market. Growth in this segment is mainly due to the recurring nature of services such as training and education, installation, consulting, and maintenance services, as well as the increase in the number of patients being admitted to hospitals.

By delivery mode, the on-premise segment accounted for the largest share of the market in 2019.

Based on the delivery mode, the hospital EMR systems market is segmented into on-premise and cloud-based solutions. In 2019, the on-premise segment accounted for the largest share of the market. On-premise solutions offer enhanced control, safety of inventory data, and cost benefits in the long term. These solutions are mostly preferred by large hospitals owing to the high volumes of data that can be handled with ease. These factors are contributing to the large share of the on-premise solutions segment.

By type, the general EMR solutions segment accounted for the largest share of the hospital EMR systems market in 2019.

Based on type, the market is segmented into general EMR and specialty EMR solutions. In 2019, the general EMR solutions segment accounted for the largest share of the hospital EMR systems market. The large share of this market segment can be attributed to the multifunction, multi-specialty capabilities of general EMRs, enabling their use in various specialties through flexible functioning and incorporated plugins.

Download PDF Brochure: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/pdfdownloadNew.asp?id=253

By hospital size, the small and medium-sized hospitals segment accounted for the largest share of the market in 2019.

Based on hospital size, the hospital EMR systems market is segmented into small and medium-sized hospitals and large hospitals. In 2019, the small and medium-sized hospitals segment accounted for the largest share of the hospital EMR systems market. The large share of this segment can be attributed to the faster adoption of EMRs in small and medium-sized hospitals owing to factors such as ease of transfer of patient data among healthcare providers, lower upfront costs, and ease of deployment.

“North America to hold the largest regional market share in 2019.”

North America accounted for the largest share of the global hospital EMR systems market, followed by Europe. The large share of this region can be attributed to factors such as government mandates to implement EHR solutions in hospitals; the presence of major EHR vendors such as Epic Systems Corporation (US), Cerner Corporation (US), MEDITECH (US), CPSI (US), and Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc. (US) in the region; and technological advancements for the development of next-generation EHR solutions.

The prominent players in this market are Cerner Corporation (US), Epic Systems Corporation (US), Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc. (US), MEDITECH (US), CPSI (US), GE Healthcare (US), athenahealth, Inc. (US), MEDHOST (US), eClinicalWorks (US), NextGen Healthcare (US), Intersystems Corporation (US), MTBC (US), Cantata Health (US), Advanced Data Systems Corporation (US), and CureMD (US).

About MarketsandMarkets™

MarketsandMarkets™ provides quantified B2B research on 30,000 high growth niche opportunities/threats which will impact 70% to 80% of worldwide companies’ revenues. Currently servicing 7500 customers worldwide including 80% of global Fortune 1000 companies as clients. Almost 75,000 top officers across eight industries worldwide approach MarketsandMarkets™ for their painpoints around revenues decisions.

Our 850 fulltime analyst and SMEs at MarketsandMarkets™ are tracking global high growth markets following the “Growth Engagement Model – GEM”. The GEM aims at proactive collaboration with the clients to identify new opportunities, identify most important customers, write “Attack, avoid and defend” strategies, identify sources of incremental revenues for both the company and its competitors. MarketsandMarkets™ now coming up with 1,500 MicroQuadrants (Positioning top players across leaders, emerging companies, innovators, strategic players) annually in high growth emerging segments. MarketsandMarkets™ is determined to benefit more than 10,000 companies this year for their revenue planning and help them take their innovations/disruptions early to the market by providing them research ahead of the curve.

MarketsandMarkets’s flagship competitive intelligence and market research platform, “Knowledgestore” connects over 200,000 markets and entire value chains for deeper understanding of the unmet insights along with market sizing and forecasts of niche markets.

Contact:

Mr. Aashish Mehra

MarketsandMarkets™ INC.

630 Dundee Road

Suite 430

Northbrook, IL 60062

USA : 1-888-600-6441