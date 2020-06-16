Forage Sorghum Seed Market Analysis by Size, Share, Growth Opportunities and Trends 2019 – 2023

16th June 2020 – Global Forage Sorghum Seed Market is expected to grow at a significant CAGR in the upcoming period as the scope and its applications are rising enormously across the globe. Forage sorghum is taller, produce more leaves, and are mainly used for silage. Forage sorghum seed is small-headed produced on a panicle that is open and erect. Seeds with the brown midrib gene have greater digestibility and may be equal to milk production of corn. There are mainly 14,000 to 17,000 seeds per pound. Seed is treated with a fungicide like Captan to avoid seedling blights and seed rots.

The factors that are playing a major role in the growth of forage sorghum seed market are rising demand for dairy products, high demand from farmers for cattle to produce high-quality milk, green chop, and hay production, and high demand from end-users. However, presence of alternatives and high susceptibility to pests and weeds may restrain overall market growth in the years to come. Forage sorghum seed market is segmented based on type, product type, application, and region.

Sudan grass hybrids, grain sorghum x Sudan hybrids, sweet sorghum hybrids, open-pollinated sweet sorghum, perennial sorghum, and dual-purpose grain sorghum hybrids (e.g. Graze-N-Sile) are the types that are explored in the market.

Livestock feed, poultry feed, and other product types are explored in forage sorghum seed market. Livestock sector accounted for the substantial share of the market and is estimated to lead overall market in the years to come. The market is categorized based on applications like sorghum breeding, sorghum planting, and others.

Leading Players Analysis covered in these report

Advanta Seeds

Monsanto

KWS

Nufarm

Dupont Pioneer

Chromatin

Dyna-Gro Seed

Proline

Heritage Seeds

Allied Seed

Sustainable Seed Company

Blue River Hybrids

Safal Seeds & Biotech

Seed Co Limited

Globally, North America accounted for the substantial share of the market and is estimated to lead overall market in the years to come. The reason behind overall market growth could be high demand from end-users and presence of key producers in the region. The United States is a major consumer of forage sorghum seed in this region.

The Asia Pacific and Europe are also estimated to have a positive influence on future growth. Asia Pacific is the second largest region with significant market share. The developing countries like India and China are the major consumers of forage sorghum seed in this region. However, Europe is estimated to grow at the highest CAGR in the forecast period.

