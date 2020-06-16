Wheat Straw Pulp Market Size Overview, Growth Trends, Industry Outlook and Forecasts, 2013 – 2028

CITY, Country, 2020-Jun-16 — /EPR Network/ —

Global wheat straw pulp market is predicted to grow significantly in the coming years due to high demand from papermaking industry. Wheat straw is the waste product of wheat and is widely used in the pulp and paper industry. It contains lignocellulose elements that blend well with other chemicals or substances to produce superior quality paper. The paper making industries use straw purely blended with fibres from other sources like recycled wood pulp.

Wheat straw pulp market is driven by increase in demand from the paper manufacturing companies for the production of high quality paper, speedy growth of industry infrastructure, rise in product commercialization, and increase in applications of wheat straw pulp like biomass fuel making and beer making. Nonetheless, developing straw pulp technology is expected to drive the market in forthcoming years, which will affect the market growth. However, wheat straw pulp market is hampered by delayed transportation and collection procedure of raw materials, severe environment pollution caused by the production of wheat straw pulp. Lengthy procedure of collection and transportation of raw materials result in degraded quality of pulp.

Furthermore, the prices of wheat straw pulp is predicted to rise slightly in the coming years due to increasing prices of raw material, which is challenging the manufacturers. Environmental concerns caused by the production of wheat straw pulp is also expected to reduce owing to the initiatives undertaken by leading market players.

The key players in wheat straw pulp market are Prairie Pulp & Paper, Zilchables, Xinya Paper Group, Trident Group, Shandong Tranlin Paper, Kimberly-Clark, Baiyun Paper, Shaanxi Xingbao Group, Yinge Paper, Columbia Pulp, and Shandong Sun Paper.

Wheat straw pulp market is categorized on the basis of product type, application, and geography. On the basis of product type, market is divided into bleached wheat straw pulp and unbleached wheat straw pulp. Bleached wheat straw pulp segment is predicted to hold larger share of the market due to constant improvements in the product and increase in applications.

In terms of application, market is bifurcated into tissue paper, printing and writing paper, and medical and food container. Printing and writing paper segment is expected to lead the market due to wide applications of wheat straw pulp in the papermaking industry.

Geographically, wheat straw pulp industry is segmented as North America, South America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Middle East & Africa. North America and Europe are projected to dominate the market in the forecast period owing to the presence of large number of manufacturers in the region. Asia Pacific is also expected to lead the market in future.

