Wine Glasses Market Segmentation by Application, Trends, Size, Share and Region, 2018 – 2023

The global wine glasses market is expected to display higher growth rate in the upcoming years. Rapid surge in the market is credited to the growing preference towards wine among different alcoholic beverages across the globe and the rise in number of distribution channels. The factors attributed to success of wine glasses market include easy availability in supermarkets, hypermarkets, department stores, e-commerce websites and retail stores. Rising consumer base in European and North America region is expected to drive the growth of the market over the forecast period.

Rising per capita income, and improved living standards, particularly in the developing economies such as India, China, Brazil and South Africa are fostering the demand for wine glasses over the past few years. Growing penetration of e-commerce in newer market is the key industry trend associated with wine glasses market during the forecast period. Availability of a wide product range including wider round wine glasses, thinner round wine glasses and square wine glasses are anticipated to fuel market demand for wine glasses. Typically, wider round wine glasses are used for consummation of red wine, while thinner round wine glasses are used for consummation of white wine.

Asia-Pacific region is estimated to hold a major share in the wine glasses market with massive growth in the forecast period. Countries such as India, China, Japan and Singapore are leading the Asia-Pacific market with strong economic growth, increasing penetration of e-commerce sector in newer market, growing manufacturing activities, and significant investment by leading industry players considering potential growth opportunities in the region. The key players in the wine glasses market are RIEDEL Co., SPIEGELAU Co., Carlsberg A/S, Heineken N.V., and Govino Co.

Increasing manufacturing activities in the European and Asia Pacific region, coupled with rapid advancement in glassware sector are anticipated to stimulate market development during the forthcoming years. In addition, increasing consummation of wine from cinemas, bookstores and car washing stations alongside large-scale grocery stores such as Kroger, Wegmans, and Whole Foods serve food and on premise wine is projected to expand market reach for wine glasses industry during the forecast period.

Based on product type, the wine glass market is separated into several major market segment including red wine glasses, white wine glasses, port wine glasses and balloon structured wine glasses. Red wine glasses segment currently holds major market share over the past few years, in comparison with other market segments. Rising popularity of red wine glasses is credited to preference towards red wine over the other wine types. Red wine glasses segment is further categorized into cabernet wine glasses, burgundy wine glasses and bordeaux wine glasses.

The market is divided by region as North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America and Africa. North America has shown major growth in the recent years owing to the rise in implementation of latest technologies in manufacturing sector, surge in number of research & development activities and existence of well-established industrial infrastructure in the region. In European region, Germany, France, and United Kingdom are projected to witness steady growth over the coming years.

