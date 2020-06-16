Zinc Carbon Battery Market Revenue Drivers, Top Players and Research Report, 2017 – 2022

CITY, Country, 2020-Jun-16 — /EPR Network/ —

Global zinc carbon battery market is anticipated to witness exponential growth in the forecast period. Zinc carbon battery is a type of a commercial dry battery. It offers viability to numerous devices like transferable tools, flashlights and other. The most prominent feature associated with the battery is its effective charging process in any type of configuration.

Factors, such as research and development projects, constant innovations, increased consciousness among the end users regarding the efficiency of the product. In addition, development of the electrical and electronics industry, increase in the investments by the foremost companies, improved demands, increasing applications, and financial growth of the region are likely to drive the zinc carbon battery market in forthcoming period. On the other hand, availability of rechargeable battery and short life span are anticipated to hinder the market growth in future.

North America is a leading region in the market. It is likely to maintain a dominance in the forecast period owing to factors, such as emerging economies, heavy manufacturing base, increased production, and rising investments by the foremost manufacturers. North America is followed by Asia-Pacific and European region owing to developing region and increase in the market development opportunities in these counties.

Key players operating in the zinc carbon battery market include 555BF, Spectrum Brands, Energizer Batteries, Panasonic, Fujitsu, Sonluk, 3circles, Sun watt, MUSTANG, Huatai, Toshiba and Nanfu. The leading companies are involved in partnerships, mergers and acquisitions, and joint ventures in order to boost the inorganic growth of the industry.

However, presence of key manufacturers is likely to create lucrative opportunities for the market. Zinc-carbon battery market is anticipated to expand at a significant CAGR in the upcoming period as the scope, product types, and its applications are increasing across the globe. The market is segmented by type, application, distribution channel, and geography. The market is segmented by type as 9V Battery, AA, AAA, D Battery, and C Battery.

The key applications are segmented in the zinc-carbon battery market include Toy and Novelty, Flashlights, Entertainment, consumer electronics, Remote Control, and Others. The “Consumer Electronics” segment accounted for a prominent share in the market. It is likely to witness substantial growth in the years to come. Increasing demand is the key factor that could be attributed to the growth of the market.

The market is segmented based on distribution channel as Offline and Online distribution channel. The “Offline” segment accounted for a prominent share in the market. It is likely to witness substantial growth in the years to come.

