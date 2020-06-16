Anhydrous Aluminum Chloride Market Top Companies, Competitive Strategies and Forecasts, 2018 – 2023

CITY, Country, 2020-Jun-16 — /EPR Network/ —

The global anhydrous aluminum chloride market is anticipated to grow at a higher pace in the near future. As a catalyst, anhydrous aluminum chloride is used as a catalyst in agriculture, pharmaceuticals, polymers, fragrances and flavors. It is used in the manufacture of chemical intermediaries such as dyes, pigments and ethylbenzene in the petrochemical industry.

Mergers, acquisitions, new product launch are some of the strategies adopted by key players since AlCl3 is a widely used application in antiperspirant preparations, deodorants, dyeing fabrics and refining crude oil. Commercially, unstable prices and sustainability issues in Europe is witnessed since a few years down the line. As a result, the global demand has a lower edge. In this context, there numerous plant shutdowns have taken place in the region. This is expected to smoothen up Europe’s overcapacity and provide some relief to the European suppliers in the short term. Some of the key players in the anhydrous aluminum chloride market are BASF SE, Nippon Light Metal Co, Aditya Birla Chemicals, Base Metal Group and Gulbrandsen.

Physically, it is derived from the purified gases with molten aluminum. Chemically, it is non-explosive and non-flammable but releases fumes of hydrochloride acid under moist air conditions. Exothermic reaction takes place when it comes into contact of water. Factors driving the anhydrous aluminum chloride market comprise rise in use of AlCl3 in the pharmaceuticals and aromatic industry. In addition, anhydrous aluminum chloride is extensively used in the chemical, manufacturing and packaging industry. It has a wide range of applications in the pigment industry to maintain the product quality until the end.

Application category for anhydrous aluminum chloride market comprises synthetic rubber, lubricants and wood preservatives. Synthetic rubber segment accounts for a significant share on an international level. The Asia Pacific regions are likely to grow at an international level owing to presence of manufacturers and massive consumer demand. Presence of construction industry enlarges the growth opportunities for vertical growth.

