Girls Inc. of New York City selected for virtual charity bike ride Thank You-19 Ride launched by Michael O’Brien.

New York, NY, 2020-Jun-17 — /EPR Network/ — Girls Inc. of New York City has announced its participation in the Thank You-19 Ride virtual cycling event that takes place on July 11th. The Thank You-19 Ride is the creation of personal coach and author, Michael O’Brian, as part of the Last Bad Day annual event. The primary goal of this 19-hour virtual event is to raise money for 19 high-performing nonprofit organizations that serve women and girls.

“Girls Inc. of New York City is thrilled to be a part of the Thank You-19 Ride. We’re excited to work with Michael O’Brien and the fantastic participants to raise funds that will benefit underserved girls throughout the community,” said Dr. Pamela Maraldo, CEO.

What is the Thank You-19 Ride? An Explanation by Michael O’Brien

“Every July 11th I like to get outside my comfort zone and support others because I’m only here today because others helped me during my crisis. July 11, 2001 is My Last Bad Day – a speeding SUV hit me head-on during a bike training ride that morning, and I’m thriving today because of others. This year I will celebrate 19 years by cycling (inside for safety) 19 hours for 19 charities supporting others today. I’m calling it The Thank You-19 Ride. Learn more at www.michaelobrienshift.com.”

About Girls Inc. of New York City



Girls Inc. delivers life-transforming programs that inspire girls to be strong, smart, and bold. Comprehensive, research-based curricula, delivered by trained professionals, equip girls to achieve academically; lead healthy and physically active lives; manage money; navigate media messages; and discover an interest in science, technology, engineering, and math. We serve 8,500 girls ages 6 – 18 annually in the five boroughs. Learn more about our programs at www.girlsincnyc.org or connect with us on Twitter (@girlsincnyc).

About Michael O’Brien

Michael O’Brien is the Chief Shift Officer at Peloton Executive Coaching and helps leaders prevent bad moments from turning to a bad day. He has shared his personal transformational Last Bad Day story and leadership advice on the TEDx stage, with Fortune 500 companies, Entrepreneur, Fast Company, Real Simple, ABC, and NBC.

