Higgins Hotel New Orleans, Curio Collection by Hilton Announces Appealing New “Park & Stay” Offer

New Orleans, LA, 2020-Jun-17 — /EPR Network/ — The highly acclaimed Higgins Hotel New Orleans, Curio Collection by Hilton, rated #1 on Tripadvisor of 177 hotels in New Orleans, has announced a new summer “Park & Stay” offer in time for the new travel season of summer. Ideally located in the heart of the city’s vibrant Arts & Warehouse District featuring more than 25 art galleries, a variety of museums, and visionary chefs, the hotel is conveniently situated across the street from The National WWII Museum, Tripadvisor’s top-rated tourist destination in New Orleans and #2 in the U.S. Recognized as the “Official Hotel of The National WWII Museum,” The Higgins opened in early 2020 with a distinct 1940s theme, exceptional dining options and a conference center.

The Higgins is a Curio branded hotel. Curio is a new Collection by Hilton, providing experiences for the curious traveler. Some are well known. Some are local legends. But each hotel in the Curio Collection is a masterpiece that reflects the best of its surroundings. Best of all, Hilton Honors points are awarded for each eligible stay.

The Higgins’ new “Park & Stay” offer provides guests with an easy to book room rate inclusive of parking at the hotel’s adjacent garage. The attractive rate makes a simple combo buy for those arriving by car and saves guests upwards of $39 in parking fees common to downtown hotels in the city.

To book the offer, visit higginshotelnola.com , and in the reservation window use the booking code RPPSG1 or click on “Park & Stay” when making the reservation. Rates as low as $109 can be found through September.

More than 70% of current travelers have indicated they would be “completely comfortable” in their health safety in traveling by car this summer, and a willingness to travel considerably farther than in prior years, according to a report by travel website “Thrillist.”

During the crisis, the Higgins Hotel remained open, offering exemplary services to guests and other first responders. Steadfastly providing its level of personalized service, the Higgins continued to offer dining options, in-room food delivery, parking, and in-room entertainment throughout the period of closure of many other hotels and attractions.

The most popular dining option is the hotel’s Rosie’s on the Roof Restaurant, offering outside deck seating, with penthouse-style views out over the city skyline and of the new Canopy of Peace at the adjacent National WWII Museum. Service is also Covid centric, with no touch ordering and socially spaced dining.

The Higgins recently instituted the Hilton “CleanStay” program, where guests are offered no-touch check-in, no-visit hotel room stays, and a rigorous daily cleaning of all public areas and touchpoints within each guestroom. The Hilton CleanStay program provides a standard list of new cleaning protocols and products, anchored by brand leader Lysol.

For more information on The Higgins Hotel, or for reservations, visit higginshotelnola.com or call (833) 357-1172 or (504) 528-1941.