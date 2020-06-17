SPEC Innovations to Virtually Exhibit at INCOSE IS 2020

Manassas, VA, 2020-Jun-17 — /EPR Network/ — SPEC Innovations is pleased to announce its participation in the 2020 INCOSE IS International Symposium virtually this year.

For more than 25 years, SPEC Innovations has helped clients develop and execute systems engineering programs, particularly at the architecture level, using model-based techniques. They serve the aerospace, defense, and intelligence communities with their model-based systems engineering solution tool, Innoslate.

Innoslate is the all in one full lifecycle software for model-based systems engineering, requirements management, verification and validation.

Innsolate offers real-time collaboration, customizable reports, model-based documentation, the ability to be accessed anywhere in the world as well as the full ability to understand the implications of a decision.

International Council on Systems Engineering (INCOSE) is a non-profit organization founded in 1990. The organization’s goal is to create a global community by connecting systems engineers with new opportunities in order to advance technologies in the field as well as create modern products to enhance the world through systems engineering.

For more information on the International Council on Systems Engineering and the virtual symposium visit www.incose.org

About SPEC Innovations

SPEC Innovations (Systems and Proposal Engineering Company) has been a leader in systems engineering, since 1993. Our goal is to move the systems engineering discipline into the future. We developed and released the first collaborative cloud-native MBSE tool, Innoslate, in 2012. Since then, Innoslate has evolved into a full lifecycle solution through requirements management to verification and validation.

SPEC Innovations continues to push the boundaries of the systems engineering discipline by recognizing that both program management and systems engineering must optimize cost, schedule, and performance for both the program and system, while identifying and managing risk. We do this by applying open standards, such as the Lifecycle Modeling Language (LML), and new technologies, such as cloud computing and artificial intelligence. We are the future of systems engineering today.

Visit www.innoslate.com or www.specinnovations.com to learn more.

