HIP Replacement Devices Market Worth $5.9 Billion | Segmentation, Geographical Analysis & Major Key Players

PUNE, India, 2020-Jun-17 — /EPR Network/ —

The Global HIP Replacement Devices Market is expected to reach USD 5.9 Billion, at a CAGR of 3.0%.

The primary hip reconstruction procedures are performed to replace the complete hip joint. It consists of three components: a femoral stem, a femoral head, and an acetabular cup. As with the stem, the acetabular cup can be cemented or cementless, which is most common due to its superiority. A partial hip reconstruction is performed when only femoral component of hip joints is to be replaced. This type of implant uses similar modular components to a total hip replacement, however, either a unipolar or bipolar head along with femoral stem is used for this type of surgery. A partial hip prosthesis is comparatively less expensive and consumes less time for implant than a total replacement.

The total hip replacement is also referred to as total hip arthroplasty/hip resurfacing. It is a very common surgery that helps to minimize pain and rigidity in the hip joint. The total hip replacement is categorized into four segments, namely, primary hip reconstruction, partial hip reconstruction, hip resurfacing, and revision hip implants.

Browse 105 market data tables and 114 figures spread through 228 pages and in-depth TOC – Request Research Sample Pages: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/requestsampleNew.asp?id=76831539

Market Segmentation in Depth:

Based on product, the market is broadly segmented into primary hip reconstruction devices, partial hip reconstruction devices, revision hip reconstruction devices, and hip resurfacing devices. The primary hip reconstruction devices are subsegmented into cementless and cemented reconstruction devices.

The rising pool of hip fractures, hip osteoarthritis, favorable reimbursement scenario, and technological advancements are the major factors responsible for the growth of this market. Additionally, the growing health awareness among masses, along with increase in the spending capacity of the population are propelling the market growth. However, price pressure, risk of complications after surgery, and waiting time for surgery in hospitals are some of the major hindering factors.

Download PDF Brochure: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/pdfdownloadNew.asp?id=76831539

Geographical Analysis:

The report provides a detailed analysis of hip reconstruction devices market for each region and country. Four major regions have been covered in the report, such as North America (the U.S., Canada, Mexico, Brazil, Argentina, Chile, Columbia, Uruguay and Paraguay); Europe (Germany, France, Italy, Spain, Switzerland, the U.K., Netherlands, Belgium, Denmark, Turkey, and Russia); and Asia-Pacific (Japan, China, India, Australia, Republic of Korea, Singapore, Malaysia, New Zealand, Vietnam, Indonesia, Taiwan, and Thailand).

The major players operating in hip reconstruction devices market are Zimmer Inc. (U.S.), DePuy Synthes (U.S.), Stryker (U.K.), and Smith & Nephew (U.K.), B. Braun Melsungen AG (Germany), Corin (U.K.), and Waldemar LINK GmbH & Co. KG (Germany).