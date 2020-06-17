Key Emerging Trends in Geographic Information System

Northbrook, USA, 2020-Jun-17 — /EPR Network/ —

According to the new market research report on the “Geographic Information System Market by Offering (Hardware (GIS Collector, Total Station, LiDAR), Software, Services), Function (Mapping, Surveying, Telematics and Navigation, Location-Based Service), Industry, Region – Global Forecast to 2025″, the global geographic information systems (GIS) market size is expected to grow from USD 8.1 billion in 2020 to USD 14.5 billion by 2025 at a CAGR of 12.4% from 2020 to 2025. A few key factors driving the growth of this market include the development of smart cities and urbanization, integration of geospatial technology with mainstream technologies for business intelligence, and the adoption of GIS solutions in the transportation sector.

Download PDF Brochure @ https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/pdfdownloadNew.asp?id=55818039

“Mapping function held the largest market size in the overall GIS market “

The mapping function held the largest share of the global GIS market in 2020. Mapping offers a better decision making for selection of agriculture sites, natural resource extraction, disaster management, urban planning, and transportation modeling. Hence, the use of mapping technologies has been growing at a rapid pace in numerous application sectors, including construction, infrastructure, defense and security, transportation, agriculture, forestry, and environment. Urban planning and smart city development program in developing countries, such as India and China, have contributed to the market growth of mapping function.

“GIS collectors to dominate the market for GIS hardware during the forecast period”

GIS users face challenges for data collection in closed or covered areas, such as dense forests. GIS collectors offer reliable and accurate data collection in these areas. Some of these GIS collectors are integrated with cellular modems, GPS, cameras, and displays. GIS collector hardware type is expected to dominate the GIS market during the forecast period due to the increasing demand for GIS collectors for data capturing and mapping in the agriculture, construction, and utility sectors. GIS collector offers field data collection in both online and offline mode. It also supports external GNSS/GPS receivers for improved spatial data collection.

“Transportation sector held the largest market size in the overall GIS market”

Transportation has created an ever-increasing demand for GIS-based technologies. With the emergence of telematics and navigation applications, GIS is expected to play a vital role in the transportation sector. GIS is adopted widely in the transportation industry for applications such as highway and roadway management, real-time traffic data monitoring, railway route planning, and transportation modeling.

“APAC expected to grow at the highest rate between 2020 and 2025”

APAC is expected to be the fastest-growing GIS market during the forecast period. In this region, geospatial technologies are being utilized for rural and agricultural development over the last decade. In APAC, companies across various sectors, such as architecture, engineering & construction, mining & manufacturing, and agriculture, are using GIS technologies to identify the potential markets and using geospatial information to make strategic decisions. Surveying and mapping technologies are used widely in the APAC region. In addition, the development of smart cities in China, India, and other Southeast Asian countries has driven demand for GIS in this region.

Major players involved in the GIS software market include Autodesk Inc. (US), Bentley System, Inc. (US), Environmental Systems Research Institute, Inc. (Esri) (US), Hexagon AB (Sweden), Pitney Bowes Inc. (US), Topcon Corporation (Japan), and Trimble Inc. (US).

Inquiry Before Buying @ https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/Enquiry_Before_BuyingNew.asp?id=55818039

The other players in this market include Maxar Technologies Inc. (US), Hi-Target Surveying Instrument Co. Ltd. (China), TomTom International (Netherlands),SuperMap Software Co., Ltd (China), General Electric Co. (US), FARO Technologies, Inc. (US), L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (US), Takor Group Ltd. (Australia), Maptoss Technologies Pvt. Ltd. (India), Computer Aided Development Corporation Limited (UK), Blue Marble Geographics (US), and PASCO CORP. (Japan).

About MarketsandMarkets™

MarketsandMarkets™ provides quantified B2B research on 30,000 high growth niche opportunities/threats which will impact 70% to 80% of worldwide companies’ revenues. Currently servicing 7500 customers worldwide including 80% of global Fortune 1000 companies as clients. Almost 75,000 top officers across eight industries worldwide approach MarketsandMarkets™ for their painpoints around revenues decisions.

Our 850 fulltime analyst and SMEs at MarketsandMarkets™ are tracking global high growth markets following the “Growth Engagement Model – GEM”. The GEM aims at proactive collaboration with the clients to identify new opportunities, identify most important customers, write “Attack, avoid and defend” strategies, identify sources of incremental revenues for both the company and its competitors. MarketsandMarkets™ now coming up with 1,500 MicroQuadrants (Positioning top players across leaders, emerging companies, innovators, strategic players) annually in high growth emerging segments. MarketsandMarkets™ is determined to benefit more than 10,000 companies this year for their revenue planning and help them take their innovations/disruptions early to the market by providing them research ahead of the curve.

MarketsandMarkets’s flagship competitive intelligence and market research platform, “Knowledgestore” connects over 200,000 markets and entire value chains for deeper understanding of the unmet insights along with market sizing and forecasts of niche markets.

Contact:

Mr. Aashish Mehra

MarketsandMarkets™ INC.

630 Dundee Road

Suite 430

Northbrook, IL 60062

USA : 1-888-600-6441