Rat Model Market Worth $588.9 million | Recent Developments, Growth Drivers & Key Players

PUNE, India, 2020-Jun-17 — /EPR Network/ —

[253 Pages Report] The Rat Model Market is expected to reach $588.9 million, at a CAGR of 8.7%

Continuous support in the form of investments and grants, and personalized medicine fueling the demand for personalized humanized rat models are some of the factors driving the growth of the rat model market. The rat model market is expanding with the increase in R&D activities in pharmaceutical industries. These rat model are being used in many applications such as toxicology, oncology, diabetes, neurology, immunology and infectious diseases, and others (rare disease, cardiovascular, metabolic disease, hematopoiesis, and regenerative medicines).

Major Market Developments

In August 2016, Charles River Laboratories, Inc. entered into a strategic partnership with The Milner Therapeutics Institute and Consortium (UK). This partnership with the Consortium allows the academic institutions access to Charles River’s early discovery and drug development and services for the early stage drug development processes.

In September, 2016, Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. acquired Agilux Laboratories (US), a provider of bioanalytical services, drug metabolism and pharmacokinetic services, and pharmacology services. This acquisition is expected to compliment Charles River’s non-clinical portfolio and improve the clients’ early-stage research efforts by enabling them to seamlessly transition their drug candidates through the discovery and safety assessment process.

Browse 132 market data tables and 47 figures spread through 253 pages and in-depth TOC – Request Research Sample Pages: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/requestsampleNew.asp?id=76036494

Market Segmentation in Depth:

On the basis of type, the rat model market is segmented into outbred rats, inbred rats, knockout/genetically engineered rats, hybrid/congenic rats, conditioned/surgically modified rats, and immunodeficient rats model. Knockout/genetically engineered rats segment is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period. The high growth rate of knockout/genetically engineered rats segment can be attributed to the use of this type of rat model to carry out researches on disease such as oncology, obesity, heart disease, diabetes, arthritis, drug abuse, anxiety, aging, and Parkinson’s.

On the basis of services, the rat model market is segmented into breeding, cryopreservation, quarantine, rederivation, model in-licensing, genetic testing, and others such as surgical services, line rescue services, and in vivo pharmacology services. The cryopreservation segment is estimated grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period, as this segment help in obtaining the genetic material of rats even after the reproductive lifespan of these rats is over.

Market Growth Drivers:

Advancements in gene editing tools set to augment the demand for rat models

Advantages offered by rats over mice

Continuous support in the form of investments and grants

Increased demand for personalized humanized rat models due to growing consumption of personalized medicines

Download PDF Brochure: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/pdfdownloadNew.asp?id=76036494

IMMUNOLOGY AND INFLAMMATION;

Rat models are used in immunology and inflammation studies as they help to assess the physiological relevance of an experimental finding. They also assist in identifying the functions of newly identified surface receptors in host defense as well as the developmental consequences of a disturbed signaling pathway or removing a transcription factor.