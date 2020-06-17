LDPE Packaging Market Drivers, Industry Survey and Business Development Analysis till 2021

17th June 2020 – Global LDPE Packaging Market is anticipated to witness an exponential growth in the forecast period. Factors such as growth in demand for shrink and stretch film packaging, increasing demand in the packaging industry for lightweight, innovative, and convenience packaging, and growing demand in the construction and automotive segments are likely to drive the market in forthcoming period.

On the other hand, increased use of LLDPE over LDPE and threat of substitution from HDPE, LLDPE, and ULDPE are anticipated to hinder the market growth in future. Globally, market is anticipated to expand at a significant CAGR in the upcoming period as the scope, product types, and its applications are increasing across the globe.

LDPE Packaging market is segmented by type, technology, material type, application, end user, and geography. The market is segmented by type as Shrink Films and Stretch Films. The “Shrink Films” segment accounted for a prominent share in the market. It is likely to witness substantial growth in the years to come.

Based on technology, the LDPE Packaging market is segmented as Cast Film Extrusion, Blown Film Extrusion, and Others. The end-users include Food Packaging, Beverage Packaging, Agriculture Films, Household Items, Construction Films, and Others. The “Beverage Packaging” segment accounts for a prominent share in the market. It is likely to witness substantial growth in the years to come.

The LDPE Packaging industry is segmented based on end user as Consumer Electronics, FMCG, Agriculture, Healthcare and Other. The “FMCG” segment accounts for a prominent share in the market. It is likely to witness substantial growth in the years to come. The market is segmented based on material type as Low-Density Polyethylene (LDPE), High-Density Polyethylene (HDPE), and Linear Low-Density Polyethylene (LLDPE).

Asia-Pacific is a leading region in the market. It is likely to maintain its dominance in the forecast period owing to factors such as emerging economy, growth in standard of living. Additionally, the strong demand for packaged food products from highly occupied developing economies such as India and China also contribute to the market for polyethylene films. Asia-Pacific is followed by North American and European region.

Key players operating in the LDPE Packaging market include Amcor Ltd., AEP Industries, Berry Plastics Corporation, Exopac Holdings Corporation, Dupont Teijin Films, Sealed Air Corporation, Jindal Poly Films, Ampac Holdings, Innovia Films Ltd., and Hilex Poly Co LLC. The leading companies are involved in partnerships, mergers and acquisitions, and joint ventures in order to boost the inorganic growth of the industry.

