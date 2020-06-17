Food Coloring Market Growth Factors and Share by Manufacturer 2019-2023

17th June 2020 – Global Food Coloring Market is expected to witness substantial growth in the coming years due to increasing health awareness among consumers. Food coloring, also known as artificial color, is added to the food products and beverages for specific appearance. It is used in both industrial food production and in domestic cooking. Besides having application in the food industry, food colors are also used in variety of non-food applications, such as pharmaceuticals, cosmetics, and medical devices, and home craft projects.

The key drivers of food coloring market include growing demand for the natural food colors, high demand from the emerging economies, increasing adoption of natural colors in place of conventional ones, high demand for processed food products on the global scale, and intensifying demand for soft drinks, juices, and alcoholic beverages. However, increase in number of health issues caused by the consumption of synthetic food colors is hampering the market.

Some of the trends witnessed in the market include improved technologies, availability of different types of food colors, increasing manufacturers’ focus on product improvements, and clean labelling trend. Nonetheless, expensive natural food colors and regulations for the use of food colors is challenging the market.

Food coloring market is categorized on the basis of type, form, application, and geography. On the based on type, market is divided into synthetic food colors, natural food colors, and nature identical. Synthetic products can be further divided into red, carmoisine, blue, yellow, green, amaranth, and others (chocolate brown, blue IV, and black PN). Natural food colors is also split into spirulina, annatto, anthocyanins, carmine, caramel, carotenoids, and chlorophyll. Natural food colors segment is expected to lead the market in the forecast period due to increase in demand. Based on form, market is divided into powder, gel, and liquid. Liquid segment leads the market since they provide color consistency and are easy to mix.

In terms of application, food coloring market is divided into beverages and foods. Beverages is further split into alcoholic drinks, juice & juice concentrates, functional drinks, and carbonated soft drinks. Foods is also divided into oils & fats, dairy products, bakery & confectionery products, processed food, and meat, poultry, and seafood. Processed food segment is expected to lead the market due to increasing replacement of conventional colors with natural colors to minimize variations, improve the inherent color, and to recolor foods. The conventional colors tend to fade away during the food processing process.

Leading players of Food Coloring including:

Americolor

Ateco

Badia

Betty Crocker

Cafe Press

Ck Products

Lorann

Pme Sugarcraft

Rainbow

Wilton

Geographically, food colouring market is segmented as North America, South America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Middle East & Africa. Europe is expected to dominate the market in the forecast period due to increase in awareness for the safety of food products. Asia Pacific is also expected to lead the market in the forthcoming years due to potential rise in the adoption of nature-identical due to superior properties and low cost of as compared to natural food colors. Furthermore, growing adoption of alcohol and non-alcoholic drinks is also driving the growth of food colors in the region.

