Protein Stability Analysis Market worth $2.1 billion by 2024

The Protein Stability Analysis Market is expected to grow from USD 1.2 billion in 2018 to USD 2.1 billion by 2024, at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 10.0% during the forecast period. The major driving factors of this market are open innovation models in pharmaceutical & biotechnology companies and increasing pharmaceutical outsourcing.

The chromatography technique is expected to account for the largest share in the protein stability analysis market during the year 2018.

On the basis of technique, the protein stability analysis market is segmented into chromatography, spectroscopy, surface plasma resonance imaging (SPRI), differential scanning calorimetry (DSC), differential scanning fluorimetry (DSF), and other techniques. In 2018, the chromatography segment dominated this market due to factors such as the high usage of HPLC and size-exclusion chromatography for protein stability and aggregate analysis in drug discovery and development for ensuring drug safety.

Download PDF Brochure: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/pdfdownloadNew.asp?id=123611100

Pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies held the largest share of the protein stability analysis market.

By end user, the market is segmented into pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies, contract research organizations, and academic & research institutes. Pharmaceutical & biotechnology companies accounted for the largest share of the protein stability analysis market in 2019. The large share of this segment is primarily due to the extensive use of protein stability analysis in pharmaceutical & biotechnology companies for drug discovery applications. Stringent regulations for pharmaceutical drug development and manufacturing, the utilization of the quality-by-design approach in drug discovery and development, and increasing public-private research investments & funding for drug development are also supporting the adoption of protein stability analysis instruments in this end-user segment.

The Asia Pacific protein stability analysis market is projected to grow at the highest rate during the forecast period.

Emerging Asia Pacific countries, such as India, China, Japan, South Korea, and Indonesia, are witnessing a rapid expansion and the modernization of healthcare infrastructure and increasing per capita healthcare expenditure. The growth of this market is attributed to the increasing R&D spending, the growing trend of outsourcing drug discovery services, increasing number of public-private partnerships, and growing government funding for medical research.

The major protein stability analysis providers include Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc. (US), Waters Corporation (US), Agilent Technologies, Inc. (US), PerkinElmer (US), Shimadzu Corporation (Japan), GE Healthcare (US), Malvern Panalytical Ltd (Spectris company) (US), Horiba, Ltd (Japan), Unchained Labs (US), NanoTemper Technologies (US), and Enzo Life Sciences, Inc. (US).

About MarketsandMarkets™

MarketsandMarkets™ provides quantified B2B research on 30,000 high growth niche opportunities/threats which will impact 70% to 80% of worldwide companies’ revenues. Currently servicing 7500 customers worldwide including 80% of global Fortune 1000 companies as clients. Almost 75,000 top officers across eight industries worldwide approach MarketsandMarkets™ for their painpoints around revenues decisions.

Our 850 fulltime analyst and SMEs at MarketsandMarkets™ are tracking global high growth markets following the “Growth Engagement Model – GEM”. The GEM aims at proactive collaboration with the clients to identify new opportunities, identify most important customers, write “Attack, avoid and defend” strategies, identify sources of incremental revenues for both the company and its competitors. MarketsandMarkets™ now coming up with 1,500 MicroQuadrants (Positioning top players across leaders, emerging companies, innovators, strategic players) annually in high growth emerging segments. MarketsandMarkets™ is determined to benefit more than 10,000 companies this year for their revenue planning and help them take their innovations/disruptions early to the market by providing them research ahead of the curve.

MarketsandMarkets’s flagship competitive intelligence and market research platform, “Knowledgestore” connects over 200,000 markets and entire value chains for deeper understanding of the unmet insights along with market sizing and forecasts of niche markets.

Contact:

Mr. Aashish Mehra

MarketsandMarkets™ INC.

630 Dundee Road

Suite 430

Northbrook, IL 60062

USA : 1-888-600-6441