Rapid Growth in the Developing Countries in Immunohistochemistry Market

Pune, India, 2020-Jun-18 — /EPR Network/ — Rising geriatric population, growing prevalence of chronic diseases, increasing number of diagnostic centers, and increasing physician awareness & demand for histopathology are expected to fuel the growth of this market in the coming years.

Rapid growth in the developing countries across APAC and Latin America and the increasing demand for personalized medicine offer significant growth opportunities in the immunohistochemistry market.

What is growth in Immunohistochemistry Market ?

The global immunohistochemistry market is projected to reach $2.12 billion by 2021, at a CAGR of 7.3%. However, rapid growth in the developing countries across APAC and Latin America and the increasing demand for personalized medicine offer significant growth opportunities in the immunohistochemistry market.

Objectives of the study:

To define, describe, and forecast the global immunohistochemistry market on the basis of product, application, and end user

To provide detailed information regarding the major factors influencing growth of the market (drivers, restraints, opportunities, and industry-specific challenges)

To analyze micromarkets1 with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and contributions to the overall market

To analyze the opportunities in the market for stakeholders and provide details of the competitive landscape for market leaders

To forecast the size of the market with respect to four main regions (along with countries), namely, North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and the Rest of the World

To profile the key players in the global immunohistochemistry market and comprehensively analyze their core competencies2 and their market shares

To track and analyze competitive developments such as joint ventures, mergers and acquisitions, new product/technology developments, and R&D activities of the leading players in the global immunohistochemistry market

Antibodies segment to dominate the global immunohistochemistry market

The market is segmented into antibodies, reagents, kits, and equipment. In 2015, the antibodies segment accounted for the largest share of the global immunohistochemistry market. The rising adoption of high-throughput assays, such as array comparative genomic hybridization, cDNA microarray, next-generation sequencing techniques, and histological tests, have led to the rapid discovery of thousands of potential antibodies

Diagnostics segment accounted for largest share of immunohistochemistry market

Market is categorized into two application segments, namely, diagnostics and drug testing. The global market for diagnostic applications is further segmented into infectious diseases, cancer, cardiovascular diseases, diabetes, autoimmune diseases, and nephrological diseases. In 2015, the diagnostics segment accounted for the largest share of the global market. The large share of this segment is attributed to growing prevalence of cancer, and wide application of immunohistochemistry in the diagnosis of cancers, infectious diseases, cardiovascular diseases, and other diseases.

North America to dominate the immunohistochemistry market during forecast period

North America dominates the global market, and this trend is expected to continue during the forecast period. The large share of North America can be attributed to the fact that the majority of big players operating in the market are located in this region. In addition, the increasing geriatric population and rising incidence of chronic diseases like cancer, infectious diseases, and cardiovascular disease in this region are expected to boost the market for diagnostics.

Leading Companies in immunohistochemistry market

F. Hoffmann-La Roche AG (Switzerland), Danaher Corporation (U.S.), Agilent Technologies, Inc. (U.S.), Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (U.S.), Merck Millipore (U.S.), Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (U.S.), PerkinElmer, Inc. (U.S.), Abcam plc (U.K.), Cell Signaling Technology, Inc. (U.S.), and Bio SB Inc. (U.S.).