Bone Cement and Glue Market Worth $1,322.6 Million | objectives, Segmentation & Major Key Players

[161 Pages Report] The Bone Cement and Glue Market is expected to reach USD 1,322.6 Million, at a CAGR of 5.9%

Factors driving the growth of this market include growing geraitic population, increasing incidence of sports injuries, rising number of road accidents, and increasing developments in the regenerative medicines field.

The objectives of this study are as follows:

To define, describe, segment, and forecast the market by type, application, end user, and region

To forecast the revenue of the market segments with respect to four main regional segments, namely, North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Rest of the World (RoW)

To identify micro-markets with respect to drivers, restraints, industry-specific challenges, opportunities, and trends affecting the growth of the market

To strategically analyze market segments and sub-segments with respect to individual growth trends, prospects, and contributions to the overall market

Market Segmentation in Detailed:

On the basis of type, this market is classified into bone cement and bone glue. The bone cement segment is expected to lead the global bone cement and glue market. Factors driving the growth of this segment include rising incidence of osteoporosis and increasing number of arthroplasty procedures across the globe.

By application, the bone cement market is segmented into arthroplasty, kyphoplasty, vertebroplasty, and other applications. The arthroplasty segment is anticipated to account for the largest share of the global bone cement and glue market. The large share of this segment can be attributed to the increasing number of knee, hip, and shoulder injuries.

Market Growth Drivers:

Increasing Incidence of Sports Injuries

Rapid Growth in Geriatric Population

Developments in the Field of Regenerative Medicine

Growing Number of Road Traffic Accidents

Geographical Regions Mapped in Report:

Based on region, the bone glue market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Rest of the World (RoW). North America is estimated to dominate the market. This is attributed to factors such as the increasing incidence of sports injuries, growing geriatric population, and improved healthcare infrastructure in the region.

Some key players mentioned in the research report are:

Key players in the bone cement and glue market include Stryker (US), Zimmer Biomet (US), DePuy Synthes (US), Smith & Nephew (UK), Arthrex (US), DJO Global (US), Exactech (US), TEKNIMED (France), Heraeus Medical (Germany), CryoLife (US), Cardinal Health (US), and Trimph (Australia).