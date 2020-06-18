Impact of COVID-19 on Dissolving Pulp Market, Infers Fact.MR

CITY, Country, 2020-Jun-18 — /EPR Network/ —

Fact.MR has adopted multi-disciplinary approach to shed light on the evolution of the global Dissolving Pulp market. The study presents a deep-dive assessment of the current growth dynamics, major avenues in the estimation year of 2018, and key prospects over the forecast period 2018 – 2028.

Extensive rounds of primary and a comprehensive secondary research have been leveraged by the analysts at Fact.MR to arrive at various estimations and projections of the Dissolving Pulp market, both at global and regional levels. The analysts have used numerous industry-wide prominent business intelligence tools to consolidate facts, figures, and market data into revenue estimations and projections in the Dissolving Pulp market.

After reading the Dissolving Pulp market report, readers get insight into:

Major drivers and restraining factors, opportunities and challenges, and the competitive landscape

New, promising avenues in key regions

New revenue streams for all players in emerging markets

Focus and changing role of various regulatory agencies in bolstering new opportunities in various regions

Demand and uptake patterns in key industries of the Dissolving Pulp market

New research and development projects in new technologies in key regional markets

Changing revenue share and size of key product segments during the forecast period

Technologies and business models with disruptive potential

The Dissolving Pulp market report offers assessment of prevailing opportunities in various regions and evaluates their shares of revenue by the end of different years of the assessment period. Key regions covered comprise:

North America (U.S., Canada)

Latin America (Mexico. Brazil)

Western Europe (Germany, Italy, France, U.K, Spain)

Eastern Europe (Poland, Russia)

Asia Pacific (China, India, ASEAN, Australia & New Zealand)

Japan

Middle East and Africa (GCC, S. Africa, N. Africa)

The evaluation of the competitive landscape in the Dissolving Pulp market covers the profile of the following top players:

Sappi Limited

Rayonier Advanced Materials

LENZING AG

NIPPON PAPER INDUSTRIES CO., LTD.

Bracell Limited

Neucel Specialty Cellulose

Aditya Birla Group

SCG PACKAGING PUBLIC COMPANY LIMITED

Jilin Shixian Paper Industry Co., Ltd.

Yueyang Forest & Paper Co., Ltd.

Fujian Qingshan Paper Industry Co., Ltd.

Dissolving Pulp Market: Segmentation

On the basis of manufacturing process, the global dissolving pulp market is segmented into:

Acetylation

Etherification

Nitration

Xanthation

Others

On the basis of raw material, the global dissolving pulp market is segmented into:

Wood Pulp Softwood Pulp Hardwood Pulp

Cotton linters

Bamboo

On the basis of end use, the global dissolving pulp market is segmented into:

Textiles

Cigarette Filters

Food additives

Cosmetics & Personal Care

Pharmaceuticals

Paint

Others

The global Dissolving Pulp market report offers detailed assessments and quantitative evaluations that shed light on numerous key aspects that have shaped its evolution over the historical period. In coming years, some of the key aspects that will shape the growth prospects during the forecast period are objectively covered in the study.

Some important questions that the Dissolving Pulp market report tries to answer exhaustively are:

Key strategic moves by various players in the Dissolving Pulp market in recent years with respect to product launches, deals and tie-ups, and mergers and acquisitions, and divestment of shares.

Which strategies will enable top players in the Dissolving Pulp market to expand their geographic footprints?

Which new business models are expected to change the course of growth of key regional markets in near future?

Which technologies will witness most attractive research investments and what will be the key sources of funding for startups and new entrants?

Which products segments have in recent years have seen new, lucrative application areas?

