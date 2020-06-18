IBM Corporation and Hewlett Packard Enterprise (HPE) are Leading Players in Global Security Testing Industry

Security testing is a testing technique that determines whether the IT infrastructure components such as networks, applications, devices, and others are free from security vulnerabilities or not. The key objective of deploying security testing solutions by organizations across the globe is to mitigate security vulnerabilities in business applications and address the potential threats in a proactive manner. Security testing delivers comprehensive insights into security weaknesses present in IT infrastructures, which help to protect the systems from advanced persistent threats, zero-day attacks, and other cyber threats. As these solutions help in mitigating potential threats, security testing is getting popular in Small and Medium Enterprises (SMEs) and large enterprises.

The Global Security Testing Industry is expected to grow from USD 3.31 Billion in 2016 to USD 7.61 Billion by 2021, at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 18.1% from 2016 to 2021.

The market includes a wide number of vendors offering security testing solutions, for instance Cisco Systems, Inc. (U.S.), Hewlett Packard Enterprise (U.S.), IBM Corporation (U.S.), Qualys, Inc. (U.S.), WhiteHat Security (U.S.), Applause App Quality, Inc. (U.S.), Veracode (U.S.), Checkmarx (Israel), UL LLC (Netherlands), and Intertek Group plc. (U.K.). Players in this business sector have encompassed different strategies to extend their global presence and expand their market share. Partnerships & collaborations and mergers & acquisitions were the key strategies adopted by industry players to accomplish development in the market. Apart from these agreements, new product launches and business expansions are some of the other significant strategies embraced by the market players in the Global Security Testing Industry.

IBM Corporation is one of the key leaders in the Global Security Testing Industry. The organization has a significant presence in more than 175 countries, and primarily serves the regions of North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA), and Latin America. IBM’s long-term strategy lean more towards inorganic growth where it hopes to make more mergers & acquisitions and partnerships & agreements. Acquisition of Resilient Systems and partnership with Check Point Software Technologies clarifies that IBM will be further putting resources into its inorganic growth strategy for cementing its market leader position in the Global Security Testing Industry.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (HPE) is another such prominent player in the market. The fundamental objective of HPE is to meet every industry client requirement and in addition provide new advancements in security testing. The organization serves clients across different industries, such as retail, Banking, Financial Services, and Insurance (BFSI), government, healthcare, IT, manufacturing, media & telecom, and others. The company has presence in North America, Europe, APAC, MEA, and Latin America. HPE is considered one of the strongest suppliers in security testing solutions. The organization follows both organic as well as inorganic growth strategies for expansion of its market share. With the new product launch of HP Fortify scan analytics, the organization is expanding its client base by securing digital enterprises across the globe.

