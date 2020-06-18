COVID-19 Impact on Mono Methyl Ether of Hydroquinone (MEHQ) Market, Fact.MR Study

CITY, Country, 2020-Jun-18 — /EPR Network/ —

Mono methyl ether of hydroquinone (MEHQ) is an organic compound and synthetic derivative of hydroquinone. Mono methyl ether of hydroquinone (MEHQ) is also known by names such as mequinole, 4-hydroxy anisole, para-guaiacol, etc. MEHQ is commercially manufactured by the hydroxylation of anisole or by free radical reaction between p-benzoquinone and methanol. MEHQ is widely used in dermatology. MEHQ is the main ingredient in topical drugs which are used for skin depigmentation. The drug is commonly formulated by the addition of an ethanolic solution of 2% MEHQ and 0.01% of tretinoin by mass. The drug is generally prescribed by dermatologists for the treatment of solar liver spots, age spots, or solar lentigines.



The Mono Methyl Ether of Hydroquinone (MEHQ) Market Forecast study outlines the key regions – North America, Latin America, Western Europe and Asia-Pacific – along with the countries contributing the most in the respective regions. The report presents detailed insights about each market player, including SWOT analysis, main market information, market share, revenue, pricing and gross margin. Prominent players covered in this research are Solvay, Clean Science, Alfa Aesar, A.B Enterprises and TCI Chemicals

On the basis of End Use, the Mono Methyl Ether of Hydroquinone (MEHQ) Market study consists of

Agrochemicals

Pharmaceuticals & Personal Care

Petrochemicals

Polymers

Leather & Textile

Others



On the basis of End Use, the Mono Methyl Ether of Hydroquinone (MEHQ) Market study incorporates:

Chemicals and Allied Products

Pharmaceutical

Food and Beverage



