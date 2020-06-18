Fact.MR Analyzes Impact of COVID-19 on Curcumin Market

CITY, Country, 2020-Jun-18 — /EPR Network/ —

Global Curcumin market – A report by Fact.MR

Fact.MR, in its latest business intelligence study, depicts the nuts and bolts of the global Curcumin market. The Curcumin report presents detailed information regarding the drivers, restraints, opportunities and trends affecting market growth. Each segment alongwith its sub-segment is analyzed in terms of value and volume. Further, the Curcumin report elaborates the market behavior of each vendor operating in the Curcumin market.

The Curcumin report considers the following years to present the overall market growth:

Forecast Year: 2018 – 2028

Key findings of the Curcumin market study:

Regional breakdown of the Curcumin market based on predefined taxonomy.

Innovative manufacturing processes implemented by Curcumin vendors in detail.

Region-wise and country-wise fragmentation of the Curcumin market to grasp the revenue, and growth outlook in these areas.

Changing preferences among consumers across various regions and countries.

Factors (Positive and Negative) impacting the growth of the global Curcumin market.

Curcumin Market: Segmentation

The curcumin market has been segmented on the basis of curcuminoid content, application and end use.

Market segmentation on the basis of curcuminoid content,

≥ 94% curcuminoid content

≥ 80% curcuminoid content

Others

Market segmentation on the basis of application,

Food colorant

Antioxidant

Anti-inflammation agent

Others

On the basis of region, the Curcumin market study contains:

North America (U.S., Canada)

Latin America (Mexico, Brazil, Argentina, Chile, Peru)

Western Europe (Germany, Italy, France, U.K, Spain, BENELUX, Nordic)

CIS and Russia

Asia-Pacific (China, India, ASEAN, South Korea)

Japan

Middle East and Africa (GCC Countries, South Africa, Turkey, Iran, Israel)

Key players analyzed in the Curcumin market study:

Biomax Life Sciences Ltd., hindustan mint & agro products pvt. Ltd., Arjuna Natural Ltd, SVagrofood, Star Hi-Herbs Pvt. Ltd., Synthite Industries Ltd., Sabinsa Corp., Herboveda India Pvt. Ltd, Helmigs Company, Hebei Food Additive Co. Ltd., PT Tri Rahardja, Konark Herbals & Health Care.

Queries addressed in the Curcumin market report:

How has the global Curcumin market grown over the historic period of 2014-2018 ?

? Why are the Curcumin market players targeting region for increased product sales?

What patented technologies are the players utilizing in the global Curcumin market?

Which regions are displaying the fastest growth in the Curcumin market?

What are the underlying micro- macroeconomic factors affecting the global Curcumin market?

