Enzyme for Pulp & Paper Market Analysis | Future Insights & In depth Overview | Forecast To 2028

The enzyme for pulp & paper market is estimated to expand at a healthy CAGR in the upcoming period. Increasing necessity for fiber strength, deinking, and fibrillation enhancement in paper production drive the overall market growth. The enzyme is used to improve paper quality and reduce energy consumption and cost. Enzymes are exclusively used in several processes like bioremediation of effluents, bio-pulping, paper coloration, bio-bleaching, fiber grafting, de-inking, and pitch removal.

Rapid development of paper packaging industry due to rising demand for sustainable packing solutions from food processing, FMCG, pharmaceutical, and healthcare sector are estimated to display prominent growth of enzyme for pulp & paper market in future. Furthermore, being tamper proof, lightweight, convenient, and durable are the major properties driving product demand. The latest trend catching up is that the next-generation enzymes use genetic engineering to optimize the action of enzymes for paper and pulp industry.

The leading players in enzyme for pulp & paper market are Anil Bioplus, Novozymes, Advanced Enzymes, AB Enzymes, MetGen, DuPont, Denykem, Verenium, EDT, and Buckman. MetGen is dedicated to helping consumers with enzymatic solutions for all lignin-based biomass applications and offer novel pulp and paper enzymes.

Of late, enzymes are being exclusively used in the prebleaching of kraft pulp. Xylanase enzyme plays an important role in this regard. However, the presence of alternatives is the biggest hurdle for the development of Enzyme for Pulp & Paper market. At present, enzymes play important role in eco-friendly biobleaching of soft and hard wood pulps. MetZyme products provide new bio-friendly solutions to enhance the procedures and advance significant economic aids.

The Association of Manufacturers and Formulators of Enzyme Products (AMFEP) is conscious regarding safety for workers in pulp & paper mills and offers safety stewardship to corporations using enzyme products. However, security at work places needs to be ensured.

