Flat Glass Market Revenue Drivers, Future Analysis, Regional Outlook To 2028

The global flat glass market is estimated to develop at a substantial CAGR for the duration of the prediction period. Rapid surge in the demand for flat glass is credited to the booming housing sector across the globe and rising infrastructural spending by developing economies. Globally, the flat glass market is predicted to generate massive revenue during the forecast period, providing numerous opportunities for industry participants to invest in research and development of flat glasses.

Rising demand for flat glass in photovoltaic modules, solar panels and e-glass is credited to the shifting focus towards deployment clean energy solution across the globe. Increasing investment by regional governments in terms of energy synthesis alongside implementation of high-end technologies to promote sustainability and recyclability are expected to encourage the demand for flat glass in the upcoming years. Furthermore, swift decline in the cost of solar panels worldwide and increasing awareness regarding clean energy solutions among general population are estimated to drive solar market, thus in-turn predicted to stir up the demand for the product over the forecast period.

Some of the leading players in the flat glass market include Asahi Glass Co., Ltd., Sisecam Flat Glass Co., Saint-Gobain S.A., Nippon Sheet Glass Co., Ltd., Guardian Industries, and Taiwan Glass Industries Corp.

Sisecam Flat Glass, which is one of the largest flat glass manufacturer globally, has launched the several renewed brand architecture of Isıcam at Istanbul Glass 2016 Expo. The Sisecam Flat Glass has gathered wide attention with their unique and customized solutions offerings. These products offer advantages including energy efficiency, safety, noise control and transparent decoration. Launch of their new product “Şişecam Temperable Solar Low-E Glass Neutral 71/43”, is gained fair accolades as it maximizes use of daylight with its transparent and neutral appearance.

Increasing competition among glass manufacturers is anticipated to positively influence flat glass industry growth during forthcoming years. For instance, AGC Glass Company, has introduced LUXCLEAR Protect anti-corrosion glass, which is a long-lasting coated glass product. Trademarked LUXCLEAR Protect anti-corrosion glass is helps to protect the surface of the glass by completely restraining corrosion effect due to contaminants related to water, heat and high-humidity.

Market Segment:

Leading players of Flat Glass including:

• Asahi Glass

• Euroglas

• GUARDIAN INDUSTRIES

• Nippon Sheet Glass

• Saint-Gobain

• Cardinal Glass Industries

• Central Glass

• DB Glass

• Fuyao Group

• Gulf Glass Industries

• Sisecam Group

• TAIWAN GLASS

Market split by Type, can be divided into:

• Float Glass

• Cast Glass

• Blown Flat Glass

Market split by Application, can be divided into:

• Automotive

• Solar Glass

• Construction Industries

• Consumer Products

