Feed Yeast Market Drivers, Industry Survey and Business Development Analysis till 2023

18th June 2020 – Global Feed Yeast Market is expected to witness substantial growth in the coming years owing to the high demand for feed yeast due to increasing animal health issues. Feed yeast is used in animal nutrition to improve their digestion. Feed yeast in animal diet helps the animals digest healthy quantity of fibre and improve their intake efficiency. Saccharomyces is the commonly used yeast species in the feed industry. Nutritional ingredients in the feed yeast helps in digestion of proteins, lipids, and carbohydrates in animals.

Feed yeast market is driven by prohibition on antibiotic growth promoters in different parts of the globe, growing consumption of compound feed, and rising awareness concerning animal nutrition. Furthermore, high demand for fish foods and low availability of marine feed resources are expected to accelerate the demand for feed yeast. Nevertheless, significant cost of production and low awareness among farmers for the benefits of feed yeast in emerging economies are hindering the growth of feed yeast market.

Increase in demand for feed yeast on the global scale is encouraging the market players to improve their product offerings. Regulations on the use of Antibiotic Growth Promoters by the (EU) European Union is challenging the market.

Feed yeast market is categorized on the basis of product type, form, livestock, and geography. Based on product type, market is divided into spent yeast, live yeast, and yeast derivatives, etc. Live yeast segment is expected to lead the market in the coming years, since it is beneficial, reliable and cost-efficient and performance-improving ingredient for feed.

Based on form, market is bifurcated into dry yeast, wet yeast, and instant yeast. Livestock segment of the market is divided into swine, ruminants, poultry, aquatic animals, pet animals, and others. Poultry segment leads the market, followed by swine market. Remnants segment is also expected to maximum share of the market due to increasing use of feed yeast in protein foods and dairy products. Feed for pet animals comprises brewer’s yeast and torula yeast, amongst which brewer’s yeast leads the market since it reduces digestive problems in animals and improves gut flora. In comparison to other segments, aquatic segment is experiencing sluggish growth, since feed yeast is used in small quantities.

Key Vendors

Lesaffre

Cargill

Lallemand

Alltech

Nutreco

Angel Yeast

Archer Daniels Midland

ABF Ingredients

Diamond V Mills

Chr. Hansen

Pacific Ethanol

Biomin

Leiber GmbH

Geographically, this report is segmented into several key Regions, with production, consumption, revenue (million USD), market share and growth rate of Feed Yeast in these regions, from 2012 to 2023 (forecast), covering

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Columbia)

Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

