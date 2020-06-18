Fire Sprinkler Market Growth Factors and Share by Manufacturer 2019-2023

18th June 2020 – Global Fire Sprinkler Market is estimated to grow substantially in the forthcoming years due to growing investments by organizations for preserving infrastructure. Fire sprinkler is a fire protection system that supplies adequate water with proper flow and pressure to distributing piping system, to which the sprinkler is connected. They are just not limited to alarming, but also sprinkles water automatically and quickly.

The major driving factors of fire sprinkler market comprise increasing government initiatives for the adoption of fire sprinklers in private and public infrastructures, significant reduction in insurance expenditure, and growing investments by government agencies in the domain. However, significant costs involved in installing fire sprinklers in buildings and infrastructures is hampering the market..

Increasing adoption of automation in smart homes and industrial buildings the developing economies is trending in the fire sprinkler market. Nonetheless, growing awareness for fire safety and technological advancements in fire sprinklers is expected to offer opportunities to the market.

The market is categorized on the basis of product type, component, services, application, and geography. Based on product type, market is divided into dry sprinkler systems, wet sprinkler systems, deluge sprinkler systems, and pre-action sprinkler systems. Wet sprinkler system segment is expected to lead the market in the forecast period due to increase in demand by the residential sector, where there is no freezing risk. Moreover, high-rise buildings and multi-storey buildings are increasingly adopting wet sprinkler systems due to increasing urbanization.

By component, the market is divided into alarm valve, stop valve, alarm test valve, motorized alarm bell, and fire sprinkler head. Alarm valve segment is expected to hold larger share of the market due to improved efficiency. This component proficiently controls the water flow in the fire sprinkler system. Based on services, fire sprinkler market is divided into installation and design, engineering services, inspection & managed services, maintenance services, and other services.

In terms of application, market is divided into commercial, industrial, residential, oil and gas, mining, and others. Further commercial segment is split into academic and institutional, retail, and consumer goods, hospitality, healthcare, and (BFSI) banking, financial services and insurance. Industrial segment is also bifurcated into manufacturing, energy and power, logistics and transportation.

Key Vendors

Honeywell International

Johnson Controls

Tyco Simplexgrinnell

Minimax GmbH & Co. KG

API Group Inc.

United Technologies Corporation

Robert Bosch GmbH

Hochiki Corporation

VT MAK

Siemens AG

Viking Fire Sprinklers

Vfp Fire Systems

Geographically, this report is segmented into several key Regions, with production, consumption, revenue (million USD), market share and growth rate of Fire Sprinkler in these regions, from 2012 to 2023 (forecast), covering

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Columbia)

Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

