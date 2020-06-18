Cauliflower Seeds Market Research Study including Growth Factors, Types and Application by regions from 2019 to 2023

18th June 2020 – Global Cauliflower Seeds Market is anticipated to grow considerably in the forecast period due to growing population in the emerging economies. Cauliflower is one of the healthiest vegetables available. It is rich in fibre and choline, a good source of antioxidants, contains several nutrients, and helps in weight loss. Cauliflower seeds are majorly used to reproduce cauliflowers.

Cauliflower seeds market is driven by increasing modernization in agriculture, changing eating habits of consumers, growing food production, maturation of seed technology, such as seed pelleting and seed coating, growing population, developing agriculture industry, increasing disposable income of consumers. Furthermore, increasing use of waste land for agriculture is also propelling the demand for cauliflower, thereby affecting the market growth. However, low adoption of genetically modified crops in Europe and longer time and extensive research required in developing new seeds varieties is restraining the market.

Introduction of hybrid seeds is trending in the cauliflower seed market. Hybrid seeds offer improved yield, better color, major uniformity, and are disease-free for the recipient plants. Growing demand for seeds in the developing economies, improvement in seed replacement rate and advantages of novel technologies over the conventional ones are expected to offer lucrative opportunities to the market.

Cauliflower seed market is categorized on the basis of maturity period, package type, application, and geography. Based on maturity period, market is divided into late maturing, medium maturing, early maturing, and extremely early maturing. The maturity period for the irrigation of cauliflower depends on the amount of water present in the soil.

Based on package type, market is divided into canned and bagged. Canned cauliflower segment is expected to hold larger share of the market in the forecast period since it is widely used as an important ingredient in testing pickle recipes and holds longer shelf life.

In terms of application, market is divided into greenhouse, farmland and others. Greenhouse segment is predicted to lead the market in the coming years due to advantages of greenhouse irrigation like better quality production, extended season irrigation, and higher production.

Key Vendors

Monsanto

Syngenta

Limagrain

Bayer Crop Science

Bejo

Enza Zaden

Rijk Zwaan

Sakata

VoloAgri

Takii

East-West Seed

Nongwoobio

Yuan Longping High-tech Agriculture

Denghai Seeds

Jing Yan YiNong

Geographically, this report is segmented into several key Regions, with production, consumption, revenue (million USD), market share and growth rate of Cauliflower Seeds in these regions, from 2012 to 2023 (forecast), covering

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Columbia)

Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

