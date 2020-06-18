Hearing Diagnosis Instrument Market Drivers, Competitive Landscape, Trends and Forecast by 2023

CITY, Country, 2020-Jun-18 — /EPR Network/ —

The global hearing diagnosis instrument market is expected to grow significantly in the forecast period due to increase in number of hearing loss patients and rise in geriatric population. Hearing diagnosis instrument is a medical device used by professionals for diagnosing ear disorders. Symptoms of ear disorders are comparatively few in number and therefore they require overall examination.

One of the majorly used hearing diagnosis instruments is the otoscope that enables a better view for middle and outer part of the ear. It provides better magnification, brightness, with a sufficient air pressure ability for monitoring tympanic membrane movement in the ear. Other instruments used for ear examination include curette and the ear irrigator. Curette is used to remove the ear wax out of the ear and the ear irrigator is used for clearing the built up ear wax and the debris from ears.

The key players profiled in the hearing diagnosis instrument market include MAICO Diagnostic, Entomed, GAES, Inventis, Interacoustics, Videomed, Oscilla Hearing, Intelligent Hearing Systems, and PATH Medical.

The major growth factors for hearing diagnosis instrument market include increase in demand from ENT specialists and others for quality ear examination, increasing technological advancements, growing demand for customization in the instruments, and speedy regulatory approvals for the use of devices. Furthermore, increasing focus on digital diagnostic hearing instruments is trending. The digitally advanced instruments are increasingly being adopted by professionals across the globe. However, constant innovations and research and development is also expected to propel the growth drivers in future. Improvements in the healthcare industry in the emerging economies is an opportunity for the players to improve their presence.

A research published in the ‘Journal of the American Osteopathic Association’ says a non-invasive hearing test may soon detect and diagnose autism spectrum disease. They revealed a strong connection between autism and auditory dysfunction. This means hearing issues detected at birth can monitor the newborn for autism. Disclosing hearing issues is also exported to improve outcomes for all babies since the detection would suggest early interventions. Presently, all the newborn babies are tested for hearing. However, Anatomy Prof. Kulesza, Jr., PhD, Lake Erie College of Osteopathic Medicine says that the majority of people suffering from autism have hearing issues but not every patient with hearing problems has autism. Furthermore, he also states that reflex testing offers a detailed information for the prevalent dysfunction type.

