Adulticides Market Growth Analysis, Demand and Development Research Report to 2023

18th June 2020 – The global Adulticides Market is expected to display higher growth rate in the upcoming years. Rapid surge in the market is credited to the rise in number of online & offline distribution channels, growing prevalence of diseases such as malaria, yellow fever and dengue, and increasing awareness among general population. Development of integrated marketing strategies and increasing promotional activities via television, billboards, newspapers and hoardings by market players are contributing factors for robust market growth over the forecast period.

Rising promotional campaigns by local governments to create regarding mosquito-borne diseases is expected to favor market growth across the globe. Globally, adulticides market is predicted to generate massive revenue over the forecast period, providing numerous opportunities for industry participants to invest in research and development of adulticides. Adulticides generally adopted for fogging and spraying application in order to monitor adult mosquito’s growth.

Growing prevalence of vector-borne diseases is key market trend associated with adulticides market. Development of innovative & efficient products by vendors is expected to fuel market demand over the coming years. Large number of countries with the tropical and sub-tropical climate are favorable for growth of insects like mosquitoes to survive and breed, thereby propelling demand for adulticides services over the forecast period. However, excessive use of harmful chemicals, such as DEET, in different adulticides is expected to restrain market growth to a certain extent. Additionally, too much exposure to adulticides can lead to ill effects on health, which is likely to limit industry progress.

The adulticides market is broadly categorized into four major segments based on the product type such as biologicals, insect growth regulators, chemicals, and surface films or oils. Insect growth regulators segment is growing rapidly in the market with substantial revenue generation in the last few years. Growing popularity of insect growth regulators segment is attributed to the increasing product penetration and favorable government policies to promote health hygiene.

Geographically, this report is segmented into several key Regions, with production, consumption, revenue (million USD), market share and growth rate of Adulticides in these regions, from 2012 to 2023 (forecast), covering

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Columbia)

Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

