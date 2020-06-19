Phytogenic Feed Additives Market : Industry Outlook, Growth Prospects and Recent Developments

The report “Phytogenic Feed Additives Market by Type (Essential Oils, Flavonoids, Saponins, and Oleoresins), Livestock (Poultry, Swine, Ruminants, and Aquatic Animals), Source (Herbs & Spices, Flowers, and Fruits & Vegetables), Region – Global Forecast to 2025″ The global phytogenic feed additives market size is projected to reach USD 1,226 million by 2025, which was estimated at USD 701 million in 2019, recording a CAGR of 9.8% from 2019. One of the major factors driving the phytogenic feed additives industry is the growing restriction on the use of antibiotics as a growth promoter. Also, rising concern regarding animal health and feed quality has been driving the growth of this market.

Based on type, the essential oil segment is estimated to account for a major share in terms of value, in 2019.

Essential oils, which are sourced primarily from herbs & spices, are preferred by most of the animal feed manufacturers and livestock producers. Thus, the segment is estimated to dominate the phytogenic feed additives market share in 2018.

Additionally, these oils have certain environmental benefits. The performance of animals changes with the addition of various blends and strength of these oils. They improve gut health and aid in healthy digestion in poultry. Other examples of the essential oil include cinnamon oil, which, when added to cattle feed, helps to reduce fermented protein in a bovine’s rumen, which causes an increase in body temperature and greater susceptibility to heat stress.

The herbs & spices segment, by source, is projected to dominate the phytogenic feed additive market during the forecast period.

The herbs & spices segment dominated the phytogenic feed additives market in 2018, owing to the higher use of these sources to extract phytogenic feed additives, such as essential oils and oleoresins. Also, many feed additive manufacturers in the Asia Pacific and European regions are coming up with new products that are incorporated with bioactive ingredients, such as carvacrol, thymol, and cinnamaldehyde, which are extracted from herbs & spices.

Europe is projected to witness the highest growth in the phytogenic feed additives market during the forecast period.

In terms of value, the European phytogenic feed additives market is projected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period. Factors such as the prohibited use of antibiotics in animal feed, stringent regulations imposed by the European Commission on synthetic feed additives, and growth in the consumption of phytogenics in livestock feed, to enhance feed palatability and livestock performance, are projected to drive market growth in the coming years.

Target Audience

Feed additive manufacturers and traders

Feed product distributors

Essential oil manufacturers and distributors

Feed manufacturers

Regulatory side: Concerned government authorities, commercial research & development (R&D) institutions, and other regulatory bodies

Associations and industry bodies: Food and Agriculture Organization (FAO), International Feed Industry Federation (IFIF), International Fishmeal and Fish Oil Organization (IFFO), Association of Poultry Processors, EU Association of Specialty Feed Ingredients and their Mixtures (FEFANA) Recent Developments

In March 2019, Kemin Industries expanded by opening a new manufacturing facility in India. This expansion would allow the company to cater to the increasing demand for specialized nutritional ingredients in a better way.

In February 2018, Bluestar Adisseo acquired Nutriad Inc. (Belgium), a feed additives company. This acquisition helped Adisseo expand its specialties business, particularly its feed phytogenic additives product line for livestock.

In July 2017, Delacon and Cargill announced a combined strategic partnership. This partnership would connect Cargill’s expertise in applied nutrition and global presence with Delacon’s know-how and market experience in the phytogenic feed additives industry.

The key players profiled in the report have a strong presence in the global feed phytogenics market; these include Delacon (Austria), Biomin (Austria), Cargill (US), DuPont (US), Adisseo (China), Dostofarm (Germany), Phytobiotics Futterzusatzstoffe GmbH (Germany), Pancosma (Switzerland), A&A Pharmachem Inc. (Canada), and Kemin Industries (US).