Coronavirus (COVID-19) : Yoga Equipment Market News, Analysis and Current and Forecast Demand

Fact.MR’s report on global Yoga Equipment market

In a recent business intelligence study, Fact.MR presents the nitty-gritty of the global Yoga Equipment market considering 2018 to 2028 as the forecast period. The business report highlights the drivers, restraints, opportunities and trends affecting market growth. Further, all the market shares associated with the market as well as the segments are expressed in terms of value and volume.

The Yoga Equipment market study outlines the key regions – North America (U.S., Canada), Latin America (Mexico. Brazil), Western Europe (Germany, Italy, France, U.K, Spain), Eastern Europe (Poland, Russia), Asia Pacific (China, India, ASEAN, Australia & New Zealand),Japan, Middle East and Africa (GCC, S. Africa, N. Africa).The report presents detailed insights about each market player, active in the yoga equipment market are BKR Yoga Equipment & Accessories, Bombay Incense Co, Jo Sha Yoga Equipment & Accessories, Jivanaprops, Manduka, Yoga Design Lab, Gaiam, Unisoul, and others.



The Yoga Equipment market report addresses the below-mentioned queries:

Why are vendors shifting away from traditional methods of manufacturing Yoga Equipment?

How does the global Yoga Equipment market looks like in the next five years?

Which end use industry is expected to surpass segment by the end of 2028?

What innovative products are being introduced by the players in the global Yoga Equipment market?

Which regions are showing the fastest market growth?



Market Segmentation:

The yoga equipment market is segmented on the basis of product type, sales channel, end user, and region.

By product type, the yoga equipment market is segmented into yoga blocks and bricks, yoga belts, bolsters & zafus, yoga chairs & feet up, yoga ropes & swings, exercise balls, yoga weigh bars, and others.

By sales channel, the yoga equipment market is segmented into specialty stores, modern trade channels, direct to customer channels, third-party online stores, and others.

By end users, the yoga equipment market is segmented into homes, yoga studios, gyms, community/wellness centres, and others.

On the basis of geography, the yoga equipment market is segmented across 6 key regions; North America, Europe, Japan, Latin America, Asia Pacific excluding Japan, and Middle East & Africa. Yoga has its origins in Asia, and the industry has seen an upsurge of 84% since 2004, according to Murfest. The yoga equipment market is expected to grow at a significant CAGR in order to fulfill the rising demand for yoga equipment in this region. Yoga is the fourth-fastest growing industry in North America, with a total amount of 10.3 billion dollars spent per year in the United States on yoga centres, accessories, and equipment. People in North America have spent the highest on yoga equipment in comparison to other regions, which has created various opportunities for the growth of the yoga equipment market in this region. The rising demand for yoga equipment among African females will create significant opportunities for the growth of the yoga equipment market in the MEA region. Increasing awareness about yoga will uplift the growth of the yoga equipment market in Latin America



Crucial insights in the Yoga Equipment market research:

Underlying macro- and microeconomic factors impacting the growth of the Yoga Equipment market.

Basic overview of the Yoga Equipment, including market definition, classification, and applications.

Scrutinization of each Yoga Equipment market player based on mergers & acquisitions, R&D projects, and product launches.

Adoption trend of Yoga Equipment across various industries.

Important regions and countries offering lucrative opportunities to Yoga Equipment market stakeholders.



