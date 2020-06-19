SAN JOSE,United States, 2020-Jun-19 — /EPR Network/ —

XploreMR provides useful information on the competitive environment and strategies of key players in a new study titled “ Aquaponics Market Poised to Garner Maximum Revenues During 2018-2028″

XploreMR offers a 10-year forecast for the global aquaponics market between 2018 and 2028. In terms of value, the market is expected to register a CAGR of 7.4% by produce type and 7.9% growth by equipment type during the projected period. The primary objective of the report is to offer insights on the advancements in the aquaponics market. The study demonstrates market dynamics that are expected to influence the current environment and future status of the global aquaponics market over the forecast period. The primary objective of this report is to offer updates on the trends, drivers, restraints, value forecasts, and opportunities for manufacturers operating in the global aquaponics market.

Aquaponic techniques enable the distinct ability to produce any kind of crop at any time of year, irrespective of the season. Erratic weather conditions in the recent past are placing significant strain on the global food supply chain. The increasing adoption of aquaponics among some farmers in various parts of the world to ensure year-round produce and to alleviate food shortage at regional levels is expected to drive the growth of the overall aquaponics market over the forecast period. In addition, consistent and yearlong supply of aquaponic vegetables ensures the stability of food prices, irrespective of erratic climatic conditions.

The report analyses the market share of aquaponics on the basis ofproduct form and end use. A section of the report highlights aquaponic demand, product wise. It provides a market outlook for 2018–2028, and sets the forecast within the context of the aquaponic ecosystem, including new technological developments as well as product offerings in the global aquaponics market. This study discusses key trends contributing to growth of the global aquaponics market, as well as analyses the degree to which drivers are influencing the global market.

In the final section of the report, a competitive landscape has been included to provide report audiences with a dashboard view. Key categories of providers covered in the report are key players in the global aquaponics market. Detailed profiles of the providers are also included in the scope of the report to evaluate their long-term and short-term strategies, key offerings, and recent developments in the aquaponics market.

Key Segments Covered

By Product Type Fish Vegetables

By Equipment Type Tank Systems Rafts, Liners, & Medium Pumps, Airstones, & Aeration Systems Plumbing Equipment & Material Others

By Technique DWC NFT MFG



The production of aquaponic vegetables offers several advantages over traditional farming with regard to water requirement, land usage, fertilizer use, and climatic constraints.

Water: Aquaponic produce requires a significantly lower amount of water, as aquaponics is based on supplying water directly to the plant roots without any intermediary medium, which also results is less water wasted or lost.

Yield: Aquaponic plants have higher yield as compared to traditional plants, as in aquaponics, much of the plant’s energy is invested in crop production, rather than nutrient or water absorption from the soil. It is estimated that, aquaponic cultivation results in anywhere between four to ten times more yield than in traditional farming.

In addition, it is imperative to note that, in an ever-fluctuating global economy, we not only conduct forecasts in terms of CAGR, but also analyze on the basis of key parameters such as year-on-year (Y-o-Y) growth, to understand the predictability of the market and to identify the right opportunities.

Also, another key feature of this report is the analysis of all key segments in terms of absolute dollar with regard to the aquaponics market. This is traditionally overlooked while forecasting the market. However, absolute dollar opportunity is critical in assessing the level of opportunity that a provider can look to achieve, as well as to identify potential resources from a sales and delivery perspective in the global aquaponics market.

