Single Use Assemblies Market Worth $1,825 million | Recent Developments, Segmentation & Major Key Players

PUNE, India, 2020-Jun-19

[148 Pages Report] The Single Use Assemblies Market is projected to reach USD 1,825 million in 2024 from USD 805 million in 2019, at CAGR of 16.5% during the forecast period.

Recent Developments:

In May 2019, Thermo Fisher Scientific (US), invested USD 50 million to expand its assembly capacity and add BPC systems at its UK plant. It also expanded its cleanroom space for BPC chambers and related assembly production processes in the US.

In March 2019, Danaher (Pall Biotech) signed an agreement to integrate Broadley-James’ single-use pH sensors in its single-use technologies for upstream and downstream unit operations.

In May 2017 Merck Millipore launched Mobius My Way Portfolio in customized single-use assemblies segment

Data Triangulation:

After arriving at the overall market size-using the market size estimation processes explained above-the market was split into several segments and subsegments. To complete the whole market engineering process and arrive at the exact statistics of each market segment and subsegment, data triangulation, and market breakdown procedures were employed, wherever applicable. The data was triangulated by studying various factors and trends from both the demand and supply sides of the single-use assemblies market.

Market Segmentation in Depth:

Based on product, the market is broadly segmented into bag assemblies, filtration assemblies, bottle assemblies, mixing system assemblies, and other products. The bag assembly segment is projected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period as it enables critical liquid handling in biomanufacturing and eliminate the time & cost of additional cleaning and sterilization, system set-up, maintenance, and validation

Standard solutions are expected to show the highest growth in the forecast period. Due to the manufacturing process efficiency with reduced capital costs, improved flexibility with the use of pre-qualified components for building assemblies, reduced implementation time, and more flexibility with production planning are some of the advantages offered by standard solutions. This, in turn, is expected to drive the demand for a standard solution.

Geographical Regions Mapped in Report:

In 2019, North America is expected to account for the largest share of the global single-use assemblies market, followed by Europe. The largest share of the North American market is attributed to the presence of a well-established biopharmaceutical industry in the region which created significant demand for single-use assemblies, low risk of contamination and low implementation costs, their adoption in biopharmaceutical companies for R&D are driving the growth of the single-use assemblies market in North America.

Some key players mentioned in the research report are:

The major companies in the global single-use assemblies market include Sartorius Stedim Biotech (France), Thermo Fisher Scientific (US), Danaher (US), Merck Millipore (Germany)), and GE Healthcare (US).