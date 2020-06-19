Resveratrol Market to Incur Rapid Extension During 2018-2028

San Jose,United States, 2020-Jun-19 — /EPR Network/ —

XploreMR has compiled a study on resveratrol, which offers an analysis and forecast of the resveratrol market in its publication titled Resveratrol Market: Global Industry Analysis 2013 – 2017 and Opportunity Assessment 2018 – 2028. This report on resveratrol market covers some of the vital facets which are key influencing factors on the demand and supply for various resveratrol products over the next several years. An in-depth review of growth drivers, potential challenges, unique trends, and opportunities for market participants equip readers to fully comprehend the overall landscape of the resveratrol market. The report on resveratrol market also covers analysis of key regions and countries of particular interest which are anticipated to become frontrunners or remain laggards over the forecast period. The report covers a historical analysis of the market from 2013 to 2017 and provides forecasts from 2018 to 2028 in terms of volume in metric tons and revenue in US$.

Resveratrol is polyphenolic compound and an antioxidant agent that is extracted from fruits (grapes, blueberry, and others), and plants. The presence of resveratrol as a key compound in red wine was established in the early 1990s, theorizing that moderate consumption of red wine could help explain the relatively low incidence of cardiovascular disease. Resveratrol has since been a part of several research studies supporting its varied health benefits, ranging from prevention and/or treatment of neurodegenerative diseases, cancer, cardiovascular disease, metabolic disorders, among others, prompting its utilization in functional foods, dietary supplements, pharmaceutical products, cosmetics and personal care, among others.

This report on resveratrol market has been broken down into different chapters to enhance clarity and provide context. A brief executive summary at the beginning of the report consists of some of the key findings of the study on resveratrol market, as well as market estimates and growth rates for important segments. The following chapter presents the definitions and scope of the study, as well as the coverage in terms of the way the resveratrol market is structured. Subsequently, the chapter on market background presents the evolution of resveratrol, relevant economic indicators such as GDP and per capita food consumption, including an assessment of the supply chain, policy developments and regulatory scenario, dynamics impacting the resveratrol market as well as an explanation of the factors considered important to develop forecasts and estimates. The report on resveratrol market also includes a chapter on pricing analysis, highlighting price point variations between different regions and products, including pricing forecasts. The following chapters dive deep into the global resveratrol market, covering detailed information based on product categories, end use, and sales channel. The next set of chapters provide region-wise analysis and forecasts of the resveratrol market, covering vital aspects of the market in North America, Latin America, Europe, East Asia, South Asia, Oceania, and the Middle East and Africa.

A dashboard view of some of the key companies operating in the resveratrol market in terms of their offerings, regional presence, and other metrics is a precursor to detailed profiles of these participants including financial information, strategy overview, and SWOT analysis, market share, as well as analyst commentary. Some of the key players analyzed in the resveratrol market report include DSM Nutritionals, Sabinsa Corporation, InterHealth, MAYPRO INDUSTRIES, Evolva, LAURUS LABS Limited, Resvitale LLC, Endurance Products Company, Chongqing Kerui Nanhai Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd., Jiaxing Taixin Pharmaceutical Chemical Co., Ltd., Shanghai Natural Bio-engineering Co., Ltd, Chengdu Yazhong Bio-Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd., and Xieli Pharmaceutical.

To develop the market estimates for resveratrol, the overall production of resveratrol from different methods such as natural and synthetic was estimated, followed by identifying the utilization of resveratrol in volume terms by analysing permissible limits and review of ingredient labels in different regions and countries. This information was then validated by understanding the revenue generated from sales of resveratrol by key producers for top countries globally. Prices of resveratrol products have been obtained from manufacturers, distributors, and wholesalers for bulk quantities at a country-level.

Our team of analysts reviews and interpret data from a variety of sources. Data attributed to ‘XploreMR’ are derived by using a combination of various approaches, which are then consolidated, interpreted, and extrapolated by XploreMR analysts. Data is sourced from government statistics, trade associations, company annual reports and investor presentations, press articles and directories, technical publications, and online databases which are cross-referenced with XploreMR’s reports and internal repository of data to filter and validate the collected information. Intelligence gathered from desk research is supplemented by extensive interviews with selected key expert participants across the value chain not only to gain information specific to their role and operations but also to obtain their perspective and insights of the issues impacting the resveratrol market.

Global Resveratrol Market: Segmentation

Analysis by Product Type

Natural Resveratrol Fruit-extracted Knotweed-extracted

Synthetic Resveratrol

Analysis by Form

Solid/Powder

Liquid

Analysis by End Use

Dietary Supplements

Pharmaceuticals

Personal Care Products

Others

Analysis by Region